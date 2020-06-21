BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning on the city's West Side.

Police say four men were shot during some type of large car gathering just after 3:30 a.m. at West Ferry Street near Niagara Street. All four men were taken by ambulance to local hospitals.

Police say at least one of the men suffered serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

