4 dead in US tornadoes, storms; roof collapse at Amazon

Tornadoes wreaked havoc Friday night and Saturday morning.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Three people died in severe weather in Tennessee. One person was killed when an apparent tornado ripped through an Arkansas nursing home.

Emergency crews in southern Illinois are responding to reports of injuries at an Amazon warehouse after a roof collapsed.

At least one fatality was reported in Missouri as severe storms, some believed to be tornadoes, swept across the Midwest and parts of the South.

An official says the three deaths in Tennessee occurred in the northwestern part of the state.

At least five people were also injured at the Arkansas nursing home.

There was also inclement weather in Edwardsville, Illinois, where crews were responding to the Amazon warehouse there amid reports of people injured or trapped.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.