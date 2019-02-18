NEW ORLEANS — A man believed to be responsible for an armed robbery was shot and killed Sunday night after an exchange of gunfire with New Orleans police officers, officials said.

Three other people were critically injured, police said. An NOPD officer was also injured, though not seriously, when his cruiser flipped over while trying to respond to the scene.

Police say the armed robbery in question did not take place Sunday night, but was part of a follow-up investigation. No details have been released as to when and where the armed robbery happened.

New Orleans EMS said it received the first call at 6:45 p.m. Police quickly closed off Canal Street and Elk Place and parts of Tulane Avenue as part of a sprawling scene.

An EMS spokesperson told WWL the gunshot victims, all critical, have been taken to the University Medical Center trauma center from the scene for treatment. One victim is 17-years-old.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.