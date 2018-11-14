Country music's biggest night started early Wednesday morning, as the first winners of the 52nd CMA Awards were announced on Good Morning America.
David Lee Murphy and Kenny Chesney won the Musical Event of the Year category for their collaboration on "Everything's Going To Be Alright," and Thomas Rhett is taking home the trophy for Music Video of the Year for his "Marry Me."
The remaining awards will be announced during tonight's live broadcast, airing 7 p.m. Central time on ABC.
The full list of nominees and winners is below.
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Single of the Year
“Broken Halos” – Chris Stapleton
Producer(s): Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Mix Engineer(s): Vance Powell
“Drinkin’ Problem” – Midland
Producer(s): Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
Mix Engineer(s): Justin Niebank
“Drowns the Whiskey” – Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert)
Producer(s): Michael Knox
Mix Engineer(s): Jeff Braun
“Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
Producer(s): Willshire
Mix Engineer(s): Serban Ghenea
“Tequila” – Dan + Shay
Producer(s): Scott Hendricks, Dan Smyers
Mix Engineer(s): Jeff Juliano
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Sugarland
New Artist of the Year
Lauren Alaina
Luke Combs
Chris Janson
Midland
Brett Young
Album of the Year
“From A Room: Volume 2” – Chris Stapleton
Producer(s): Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
“Golden Hour” – Kacey Musgraves
Producer(s): Ian Fitchuk, Daniel Tashian, Kacey Musgraves
“Graffiti U” – Keith Urban
Producer(s): Keith Urban, Dan McCarroll, J.R. Rotem, Josh Kerr, Jason Evigan, Greg Wells, Benny Blanco, Ed Sheeran, Johnny McDaid, Jesse Shatkin, Jimmy Robbins, Oscar Holter, Matt Rad, Eric Valentine, Ian Kirkpatrick, Mike Elizondo, Captain Cuts, Ross Copperman, Dann Huff, Peter Karlsson
“Life Changes” – Thomas Rhett
Producer(s): Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Joe London, Thomas Rhett
“The Mountain” – Dierks Bentley
Producer(s): Ross Copperman, Jon Randall Stewart, Arturo Buenahora Jr.
Song of the Year
“Body Like A Back Road”
Songwriter(s): Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
“Broken Halos”
Songwriter(s): Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton
“Drowns the Whiskey”
Songwriter(s): Brandon Kinney, Jeff Middleton, Josh Thompson
“Drunk Girl”
Songwriter(s): Scooter Carusoe, Tom Douglas, Chris Janson
“Tequila”
Songwriter(s): Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Musical Event of the Year
“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne
“Dear Hate” – Maren Morris (Feat. Vince Gill)
“Drowns the Whiskey” – Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert)
“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” – David Lee Murphy (with Kenny Chesney)
“Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
Musician of the Year
Jerry Douglas (Dobro)
Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)
Dann Huff (Guitar)
Mac McAnally (Guitar)
Derek Wells (Guitar)
Music Video of the Year
“Babe” – Sugarland (featuring Taylor Swift)
Director(s): Anthony Mandler
“Cry Pretty” – Carrie Underwood
Director(s): Randee St. Nicholas
“Drunk Girl”– Chris Janson
Director(s): Jeff Venable
“Marry Me” – Thomas Rhett
Director(s): TK McKamy
“Tequila” – Dan + Shay
Director(s): Patrick Tracy