EL PASO, Texas — Twenty people were killed and 26 injured in a mass shooting Saturday morning at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. One suspect, a 21-year-old man from a Dallas suburb, is in custody, according to El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen.

The latest number of 20 dead was shared during a press conference at 5:30 p.m. local time, during which Texas Gov. Greg Abbott described the shooting as one of the deadliest days in the state's history.

"Texas grieves for the people of El Paso today," Abbott declared. "On a day that would have been a normal day for someone to leisurely go shopping, turned into one of the most deadly days in the history of Texas. Lives were taken who should still be with us today.”

Of the 26 injured, six are Mexican nationals, according to a tweet from Mexico's Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard.

The initial 911 call came in around 10:39 a.m. local time, and the first officers arrived at the scene six minutes later, at 10:45 a.m.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody without incident, meaning no officers fired their guns and he surrendered and was detained with little force. While police have not identified the suspect by name, The Associated Press reports that he is Patrick Crusius of Allen, Texas. The official was not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

Law enforcement is investigating the shooting as murder, however the governor described "a nexus to a hate crime," with the possibility of capital murder charges.

Police are examining a manifesto and working to confirm if it's from the suspect, who they identified as a white man from Allen, roughly 650 miles east of El Paso, which is in the far west corner of Texas on the U.S. border with Mexico.

When asked about the manifesto, Gov. Abbott said "This is disgusting, intolerable. It's not Texan. And we are going to aggressively prosecute it as capital murder and as a hate crime, which is exactly what it appears to be, without having seen all of the evidence yet."

Police spokesman Sgt. Robert Gomez said at an earlier news conference that the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall off Interstate 10 was at capacity with thousands of back-to-school shoppers when the gunfire began. Roughly 1,000 to 3,000 customers and around 100 employees were inside when the shooting happened. Police described the scene as "horrific" and said the bodies of the dead will remain there until all evidence is collected.

Authorities have secured the shopping center and don't feel there's a threat to the public or that there are other shooters. Earlier reports of additional shooting locations were false.

University Medical Center of El Paso spokesman Ryan Mielke says the victims brought to the hospital suffered traumatic injuries at or near the mall. Del Sol Medical Center spokesman Victor Guerrero said the patients his hospital received ranged in age from 35 to 82.

President Donald Trump has tweeted multiple times about the shooting, with the latest reading "Today’s shooting in El Paso, Texas was not only tragic, it was an act of cowardice. I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today’s hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people....

In an earlier statement, Abbott had called the shooting "a heinous and senseless act of violence, and said the state "will do everything it can to ensure justice is delivered to the perpetrators."

On Twitter, he thanked first responders.

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke also tweeted about the shooting, calling it "truly heartbreaking." The El Paso native and former Texas congressman urged people to follow directions from emergency personnel.

