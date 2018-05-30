Two people were hurt after a crane collapsed on a pair of homes Wednesday in southern Florida, according to police.

Just after 3:30 p.m., a crane replacing power poles lost stability and landed on two houses in Lauderhill, Florida, about 30 miles north of Miami, according to Lauderhill Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Jeff Levy.

One house suffered "major" roof and structural damage, and a second house was also damaged to a lesser degree, Levy said.

A man inside the first home was taken to the hospital minor injuries. Levy said he was alert and described him as "very lucky to be alive." The crane operator was also treated on the scene for minor injuries and released.

Jarring images from the scene in Lauderhill, Fl. show the arm of a toppled crane splintering the roof of one house and cutting through multiple backyards.

A crane collapsed in southern Florida. (Photo: Lauderhill Fire Rescue)

