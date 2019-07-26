ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Two brothers who police said had a huge cache of child porn and were found living in a home infested with rats, mice and maggots will spend years in prison, the 18th Judicial District announced in a release Friday.

Daniel Alberts, 67, last week pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual exploitation of a child and was sentenced to 32 years in the Department of Corrections.

Daniel Alberts

Englewood Police dept.

Timothy Alberts, 63, in December 2018 pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and was sentenced to 22 years in prison in February.

Timothy Alberts

Englewood Police Dept.

Both the Alberts brothers had prior convictions for sex assault on a child from the late 1970s and early 1980s, meaning they both faced enhanced sentencing for the child porn charges, the 18th Judicial District said in its release.

The guilty pleas and sentences come after Englewood police on April 18, 2018 were called to a home in the 3900 block of South Washington Street and found that the brothers were living in squalor.

Investigators obtained a warrant and found children’s underwear, diapers, sex toys and numerous sexually explicit images and videos of children on computers in the home.

Printed materials, photos, VHS tapes, DVDs and hard drives were also discovered in a volume so immense that "only selective sampling of the material realistically could be done," according to the release.

That sampling revealed "well over" 250,000 separate pieces of child porn, the release stated.

"There are those among us who believe child pornography is a victimless crime. It is not," said District Attorney George Brauchler. "There are those who believe that people like Alberts, who feed their lascivious desires at the expense of childhood innocence, are fixable. They are not.

"This disgusting behavior encourages the horrible victimization of helpless, innocent children to feed an unjustifiable and corrupt habit. People engaging in this behavior, especially at this level, deserve to spend the rest of their lives in prison. These men most likely will. We will continue to fight for the powerless and the victimized."

The release says other charges against Daniel Alberts were dropped as part of the plea agreement.

