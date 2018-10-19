Nearly 200 Fallas and Factory 2-U stores in 12 states and Puerto Rico are shutting down as part of Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection by parent company National Stores.

Store closing sales at 184 stores are already underway, with the company announcing markdowns of up to 30 percent. The affected stores are in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Puerto Rico.

The company has 85 additional stores not affected by the closing announcement.

