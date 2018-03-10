Happy Mean Girls Day, Plastics!
A few days into October we celebrate Pumpkin Spice Lattes, getting to pull cozy clothes to the front of the closet, and the day things started getting serious between Cady Heron and Aaron Samuels – sigh, he was so bae.
Since we know it's rare that days or weeks have gone by when you haven’t uttered words from Tina Fey’s screenplay – and because we have a strong feeling you’re wearing pink though it’s not Wednesday, and that you’ll spend these 24 hours trying to make fetch happen – we celebrate Mean Girls Day with these timeless quotes.
When your friends call you to go out but you rather stay in and binge
When your friend is growing out her bangs and you want to be supportive
When you break down after 10 minutes of dieting
When bae gets it wrong about you being a nag
When your friend, who doesn't know what a spoiler alert is, watches a season finale before you do
When calculating the number of mimosas you can have at a bottomless brunch
What you tell yourself when anyone makes the smallest comment about any of your life decisions
Anytime someone compliments your fur baby
When someone likes more than one of your Instagram pics at a time
When adulting is just not in the cards for the day
© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA