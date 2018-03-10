Five law enforcement officers, including three county deputies and two city officers, have been shot in Florence County, South Carolina, sheriff’s deputy Chief Glenn Kirby told local media.
A Facebook post from Florence County officials confirmed the incident occurred in Vintage Place off Hoffmeyer Road in Florence.
Law enforcement sources also confirmed that one officer has died as result of the shooting. The condition of the other four officers involved are still unknown.
Kirby told WBTW that the suspect is now in custody after speaking with a negotiator and surrendering to authorities, and has been taken to the hospital for treatment.
WBTW also says a 20-year-old man inside the home was shot and is still alive.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has sent his condolences to the officers' families in a tweet Wednesday evening. He asks the public to "pray for their recovery, pray for their families and pray for all of Florence."
This a developing news story, check back here for more updates.