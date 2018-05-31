Bourbon at 732 Social, 2010

John Rott-Velocity

LOUISVILLE — President Donald Trump's latest "America first" policy may have just harmed Kentucky bourbon.

The United States is imposing a 25% tariff on steel and a 10% tariff on aluminum for Canada, Mexico and the European Union beginning at midnight, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced Thursday.

In response, EU officials said they would consider adding duties to a variety of American imports. This could mean it would be more expensive to acquire bourbon overseas, which would cause an increased price in the domestic product in America.

Eric Gregory, president of the Kentucky Distillers' Association, said he hopes trade negotiations would avoid a trade war.

"The Kentucky Distillers’ Association has long been an advocate of free and fair trade, which has catapulted our legendary craft into an unparalleled chapter of global success," Gregory said. "We remain hopeful that continued negotiations will avoid a costly trade war and protect our allies and partnerships around the world, which will continue to benefit spirits producers and consumers for years to come.”

Exemptions have ended

Trump announced the steel and aluminum tariffs in early March but offered temporary exemptions to the countries that would be affected. He extended those exemptions in late April, saying it would be the "final" delay unless the countries agreed to other concessions.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said in March that he would put tariffs on Harley-Davidsons, blue jeans and bourbon.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told Courier-Journal last month that was a shot at him and House Speaker Paul Ryan, because Harley-Davidsons are produced in Wisconsin.

Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) hold a news briefing during the 2018 House & Senate Republican Member Conference Feb/ 1, 2018 at the Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va. Congressional Republicans gather at their annual retreat, hosted by the Congressional Institute, to discuss legislative agenda for the year.

ALEX WONG, GETTY IMAGES

"It was the old rhetorical shot across the bow," McConnell said. "He knows a little something about my state and a little something about (Paul) Ryan's state."

Stephanie Penn, a spokeswoman for McConnell, said Trump's announcement on Thursday is not good for Kentucky.

"The Leader has been clear that a trade war is not in the best interest of Kentucky’s economy and that there are better ways to address trade imbalances," Penn said in a statement.

McConnell has been seen as a champion of the bourbon industry and was awarded the Kentucky Distillers' Association's "100 Proof Award."

Penn said McConnell will talk with the president.

"He’s heard from constituents across the Commonwealth on this issue and will continue to raise his concerns directly with the President and his team," Penn said.

$667 million in whiskey trade at risk

Immediately following Trump's announcement in March, the Kentucky Distillers' Association said that tariffs from Europe would "jeopardize" a long-standing partnership and would "harm consumers through higher prices and more limited product availability, and significantly threaten the distilling renaissance."

Total U.S. spirits exports to the EU in 2017 were valued at $789 million, according to a statement from the Distilled Spirits Council, the national trade association that represents America's liquor manufacturers.

U.S. whiskey accounted for approximately 85% of that total, or $667 million. In 2017, U.S. spirits producers used 165 billion pounds of grain.

Kentucky Distiller's Association.

“No retaliatory tariffs have been imposed, so it is premature to comment on something that may or may not happen," said Frank Coleman, Senior Vice President of the Distilled Spirits Council.

McConnell has been a vocal critic of Trump's tariffs in the past, saying he believes it could lead to a slippery slope for Kentucky.

"I'm not a fan of tariffs, and I am nervous about what appears to be a growing trend in the administration to levy tariffs," McConnell said last month. "This is a slippery slope, so my hope is that this will stop before it gets into a broader tit-for-tat that can't be good for our country."

Thomas Novelly: 502-582-4465; tnovelly@courierjournal.com; Twitter: @TomNovelly. Support strong local journalism by subscribing today: www.courier-journal.com/tomn.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com