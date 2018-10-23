The woman who left a 2-year-old child on a stranger's porch in a now viral video is speaking out and blaming the child's mother.

Keairra Woods, 20, last week was caught on surveillance video knocking on a stranger's door of a home of suburb of Houston and running away. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said Woods, who was friends with the child's mother, could face felony abandonment charges.

Woods told Inside Edition she thought she was dropping the toddler off at his dad's house and only ran off when she saw a woman coming to the door.

"Everything was blown out of proportion," she said.

The toddler's mom had instructed her to not to interact with the boy's stepmom, she said.

“She said, 'Leave him on the porch.' I said, 'Are you sure you want me to leave your child on the porch?’ She said, 'Yes!'" Woods told Inside Edition. "I didn’t stay at the door because I seen her coming halfway to the door."

'It was chilly outside'

In a phone interview Woods gave with ABC owned-and-operated station KTRK-TV in Houston, Woods said the mother gave her the wrong address.

The child's mother was in the hospital at the time and the mother gave her the wrong address to father's home. The two share custody of the child.

"I followed the GPS. Mind you, I'm still on the phone with her (the child's mother), so by the time I get to the house, I say, 'Well I just pulled up to the house.' She said, 'OK, get out the car, get his bag and go to the door.'

"By the time I get to the door, I ring the doorbell. I still have him in my hand. I say 'It's like five cars out here, a red car, a black car and a white car, and it's like two rows of cars.' She said 'OK.' That should have let you know I was at the wrong house then, because you know your baby daddy don't drive so many cars. Okay, so I ring the doorbell, the lady walks like halfway to the door. That's when I took off running."

The young boy's father, who lives next door, told Inside Edition that he's livid.

"I am angry! I am upset! Every time I watch the video I get more and more madder."

The mother and child were reunited last week, the day after the incident and the mother's discharge from the hospital.

Woods said she was only trying to do a friend a favor and she didn't wait any longer on the porch and the video offers a clear explanation as to why, she told KTRK-TV.

"And the only reason I took off running was because it was chilly outside and I didn't have no sweater on, as you can see in the video."

