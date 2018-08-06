Emirates unveils new first-class 'suites' for its Boeing 777 jets This staged photo, provided by Emirates, shows its new first-class 'suite' that will be offered on the carrier's Boeing 777 aircraft. 01 / 09 This staged photo, provided by Emirates, shows its new first-class 'suite' that will be offered on the carrier's Boeing 777 aircraft. 01 / 09

Would you want to fly eight hours or more on a airplane with no windows?

That could be the future of flying, says Emirates airlines president Tim Clark. Instead of real windows on the outside of the plane, passengers may instead look at images streamed onto a virtual window that’s only on the inside of the cabin.

“Imagine now a fuselage as you're boarding with no windows, but when you get inside, there are windows," Clark said to BBC News. "Now you have one fuselage which has no structural weaknesses because of windows. The aircraft are lighter, the aircraft could fly faster, they'll burn far less fuel and fly higher."

It may sound far-fetched, but a limited version of the concept is already flying on the Dubai-based airline’s new Boeing 777-300ER jets. (More: Airline 'suite wars': Emirates reveals swanky new first-class seats)

Emirates, known for its lavish first-class suites, has already installed a type of virtual window on its suites occupying the middle section of the 777-300ER's first-class cabin; the suites in the middle would not ordinarily have a window since they’re not adjacent to the cabin wall. Emirates' suites along the sides of the cabin have normal windows.

Clark expanded on the idea of virtual windows via a podcast posted to Emirates’ website.

Clark described how it would work, saying that “on the outside there will appear to be no windows, but on the inside there will be a full display of windows. And we will use fiber-optic camera technology to beam in the images from the outside into those windows -- as we have done on the first-class suites.”

And the quality? Possibly better than one might assume.

“These @Emirates virtual windows are INSANE. Look how sharp this is!,” Zach Honig, Editor-at-Large for The Points Guy website, tweeted in December about the “view” from his middle first-class suite on an Emirates flight.

These @Emirates virtual windows are INSANE. Look how sharp this is! Holy friggin crap. pic.twitter.com/0U6hDcBtit — Zach Honig (@ZachHonig) December 1, 2017

Still, the BBC notes concerns about the idea remain.

Among the most obvious is that passengers might simply have a preference for the real thing.

"An aircraft could be very claustrophobic and for many, air travel is anxiety inducing already,” Graham Braithwaite, an aviation safety expert and a professor at Cranfield University in England, said to the BBC.

More importantly, virtual windows could raise concerns about safety.

"Being able to see outside the aircraft in an emergency is important, especially if an emergency evacuation has to take place," Braithwaite added to the BBC.

For now, at least, regulators in Europe seemed to suggest the idea could fly.

"We do not see any specific challenge that could not be overcome to ensure a level of safety equivalent to the one of an aircraft fitted with cabin windows,” the agency said in a statement to the BBC.

Stay tuned …

