The Supreme Court’s decision Tuesday to uphold President Donald Trump’s travel ban isn’t likely to spark airport chaos because the extra restrictions have been in place since December while the case worked through the courts.

Travel restrictions apply to arrivals from Iran, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, Yemen and Somalia. All immigration was suspended from those countries.

Business and tourist visas were suspended for travelers from Libya, Venezuela and Yemen. But Iranians could visit with student or exchange visas.

The Department of Homeland Security issued a statement saying the ruling confirmed the legality of the executive orders. The department planned to execute immigration laws while treating “everyone we encounter humanely and with professionalism.”

Chaos reigned at airports after Trump signed his initial ban against immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries during his first week in office in January 2017. Some travelers were detained at airports, while others were allowed to enter the U.S.

Travelers and lawyers scrambled to decipher the policy, saying Customs and Border Protection officers interpreted the order differently at different locations.

The first executive order Jan. 27, 2017, suspended travel for 90 days from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen and blocked refugees for 120 days. Travel from Syria was suspended indefinitely.

After federal courts blocked that order, Trump signed a revised executive order March 26, 2017, targeting six countries while exempting travelers with visas and permanent-residency documents known as green cards.

Federal courts again blocked the order, but the Supreme Court upheld parts of the ban and scheduled oral arguments in October.

Trump signed a proclamation as the third version of the ban Sept. 24 after a review of international vetting of travelers.

At that point, the Supreme Court canceled its hearing on the previous versions of the order and let the latest policy take effect in December. The court then heard a Hawaii challenge to the order in April and upheld the policy Tuesday in that case.

