June is unofficially recognized this year as LGBTQ Pride Month, because of a demonstration that took place in 1969.

The morning of June 28, 1969, New York City police raided the Stonewall Inn, a popular gay bar in Greenwich Village. Law enforcement could legally justify the raid because Stonewall was serving liquor without a license, but at that time, it wasn’t unusual for police to target gay clubs. What was uncommon is for crowds to fight back.

As officers forced drag queens into a police van, the crowd threw bottles at them. The brawl erupted into a riot, reaching neighboring streets. Police called for backup. Days after the Stonewall Riot, gay, lesbian and bisexual civil rights demonstrations took place in New York. Historically, this was the first major demonstration for homosexual rights.

In the past, presidents have declared June pride month. Last year, President Donald Trump remained silent. Former president Bill Clinton was the first president to acknowledge Pride month in 2000, saying the month recognizes “the joys and sorrows that the gay and lesbian movement has witnessed and the work that remains to be done.”

Barack Obama also recognized LGBTQ rights during his term.

Sources: Columbia University, GLAAD, The Leadership Conference

