If you received a notification from Facebook asking you to review the audience of your recent posts, you might have posted something you didn't want the whole world to see.

As many as 14 million Facebook users had their default privacy setting for posts set as public for about a week in May due to a bug, the company said Thursday.

Normally, if you post something on Facebook, the audience setting of your status update defaults to the one you most recently used. So if you shared something and set it to be seen only by your Facebook friends, your next post will automatically have the same audience setting.

For some users while the glitch was active, that didn't happen.

You can change who can see your Facebook posts at any time. On a desktop, go to Settings, then click on Privacy. The first option under 'Your Activity' is 'Who can see your future posts?' There, you can control who sees your next status update. Or, when you're making a post, check the drop-down menu in the lower right corner of your post labeled 'Who should see this?' to change the audience setting.

CNN first reported that the bug, which was active from May 18 to May 22, happened while Facebook was testing a new feature. The company corrected the bug May 27 and changed posts made by affected users to their most recently used privacy setting.

Starting Thursday, Facebook users affected by the glitch will receive a notification urging them to review the audience sharing setting on their posts, as well as a link to users' potentially affected posts.

An example of a notification affected users might see from Facebook.

Facebook Handout

“We recently found a bug that automatically suggested posting publicly when some people were creating their Facebook posts," Facebook's chief privacy officer Erin Egan said in a statement. "To be clear, this bug did not impact anything people had posted before – and they could still choose their audience just as they always have. We’d like to apologize for this mistake.”

Facebook has been rolling out changes that make it easier for users to adjust their privacy settings in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal and as a result of recent European Union regulations.

