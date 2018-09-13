Nearly 10 million people will die of cancer this year, and 18.1 million new cases of cancer will develop, according to estimates from the World Health Organization.

According to data from WHO's International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), one in five men and one in six women will develop cancer during their lifetime.

The agency cites an aging population as one factor in the rise in cancer cases and deaths. The report also notes rapidly growing economies where causes for developing cancer were tied more to lifestyle than poverty.

Lung, breast and colorectal cancer are the top three types of cancer responsible for a third of new cancer cases and deaths globally.

"These new figures highlight that much remains to be done to address the alarming rise in the cancer burden globally and that prevention has a key role to play," Christopher Wild, director of the IARC, in a statement. "Efficient prevention and early detection policies must be implemented urgently to complement treatments in order to control this devastating disease across the world."

The data also cites a "worrying" rise in lung cancer for women. Lung cancer is the leading cause of death for women in 28 countries.

Freddie Bray, head of the IARC, section of cancer surveillance, said while measures by WHO have helped cut back on active smoking as exposure to smoke from tobacco products, more work needs to be done. "Given that the tobacco epidemic is at different stages in different regions and in men and women, the results highlight the need to continue to put in place targeted and effective tobacco control policies in every country of the world," he said in a statement.

Earlier this week, the head of the Food and Drug Administration declared youth vaping an "epidemic," pushing makers of electronic flavored cigarettes to keep them out of the reach of kids or teens.

