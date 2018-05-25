Question: I have a 401(k) plan at work. Am I still able to contribute to a Roth IRA?

Answer: Roth eligibility has nothing to do with whether you have access to an employer's retirement plan or not. This only matters if you want to use a traditional IRA.

In order to contribute to a Roth IRA, your income must be under a certain threshold. If you are married and file a joint tax return, your adjusted gross income (AGI) must be $189,000 or less to make the maximum Roth IRA contribution, which for 2018 is $5,500 if you're under 50 or $6,500 if you're 50 or older. If your AGI is greater than $189,000 but less than $199,000, you may be able to make a partial Roth contribution. And if your AGI is $199,000 or higher, you can't contribute to a Roth IRA at all.

If your tax filing status is single, head of household or married filing separately and you didn't live with your spouse, the thresholds are $120,000 for a full contribution and $135,000 for the complete phaseout. If you are married filing separately and you lived with your spouse at any point during the year, the thresholds drop to $0 and $10,000.

If you earn too much to contribute directly, there's a work-around known as the "backdoor method." Basically, there's a loophole that says that anyone, regardless of income, can convert a traditional IRA into a Roth IRA. So you could potentially contribute to a traditional IRA and immediately convert the account into a Roth IRA if that's what you want to do.

More: Are you among 23% of Americans with retirement plans making this terrible mistake?

More: Too rich to use a regular IRA? Try this workaround

More: Trade Wars: What 401(k) investors, consumers need to know

Eggs with IRA, 401K, Roth written on them laying on a pile of cash..

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The Motley Fool is a USA TODAY content partner offering financial news, analysis and commentary designed to help people take control of their financial lives. Its content is produced independently of USA TODAY.

Offer from the Motley Fool: Offer from The Motley Fool: The 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. In fact, the newsletter they run, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the S&P 500!*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 8, 2018.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com