NEW YORK – The Dow is clinging to its morning rally in Friday afternoon trading following a two-day rout in which the blue-chip index lost almost 1,400 points.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 41.16 points, or 0.16 percent, to 25,093.99.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq also remained in positive territory. The S&P 500 was up 0.38 percent, while the Nasdaq – hardest hit in Wednesday's battering – gained 1.03 percent.

The Russell 2000, though, slipped 0.66 percent.The small-company stocks index fell into official correction territory in Thursday’s rout.

"I think the market is trying to digest earnings," said Timothy Chubb, chief investment officer at Univest Wealth Management Division. "Bank earnings this morning overall were pretty positive. I think maybe investors got too optimistic."

Chubb also noted that many companies are barred from buying back their own stock ahead of their earnings reports, which occurs for many during October. That doesn't help a slumping market, he said.

Still, the fundamentals of the economy remain strong, said Joe Wirbick, president of Sequinox, a financial planning firm in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, pointing to the almost 50-year low in the unemployment rate, among other factors.

"Just because the market has been on the rise for such a long time doesn't mean the race is over," he said. "Markets shift. That's just life."

More: Stock market sell-off could signal turning point for bull market

More: Stock market 'pullbacks' of 5% or more are scary – but normal – so don't panic

On Wednesday and Thursday, investors appeared edgy over a recent jump in interest rates and the impact Chinese tariffs could have on tech companies. The latter concern seemed to dissipate after reports President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping remain committed to meeting at the G-20 summit in November.

The big-name technology stocks that led the declines earlier this week were clawing back losses Friday. Amazon jumped 4.01 percent; Apple gained 3.22 percent; and Netflix increased an impressive 5.57 percent.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com