NOGALES, Sonora — Word of mouth gets migrants who arrive to this border city, by bus or freight train, to the DeConcini port of entry.

"Look for Marla, she'll help you," Magali Nieto Romero told a recently arrived woman and her teenage son who wanted to make contact with U.S. immigration officials.

Both women are among the 147 families that have arrived since May at Arizona’s busiest port of entry to seek asylum, according to local community groups.

The people — mostly from Guatemala and southern Mexico — are being processed by U.S. immigration officials at a much slower pace than they are arriving, so families seeking asylum at official ports of entry have to wait for several days.

More than a dozen asylum-seekers camp out daily next to the port's pedestrian lanes, where travelers with passports and border-crossing cards enter the United States.

Blankets and thin foam mattresses, coolers with water bottles and juice, coloring books and crayons, and a black plastic bag filled with stuffed animals form the makeshift camp outside the mesh metal door where U.S. immigration officers call on people to be processed for asylum.

That call might happen anytime. On Wednesday, only two men were allowed in. On Thursday, seven unaccompanied boys and two women with their children were called for processing.

So far, the wait times stretch about two weeks, said Marla Conrad, the point person for the migrants. She's a coordinator in Mexico for the Kino Border Initiative, which operates shelters for migrants and recent deportees at the border.

During the first few weeks after their arrival, close to 100 migrants, many of them children, packed the border crossing. Nowadays, Mexican immigration authorities only allow up to 10 families to be at the camp. The rest are split among four migrant shelters run by non-profit organizations in Nogales. Local groups and volunteers operate the camp in an attempt to avoid a crisis at the port of entry.

People traveling from Arizona have regularly stopped by the camp and the shelters with donations of toys, food and hygiene products. Others play with the children and talk to the families to help them pass time. Representatives from the Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights Project also visit them and share guidance on what to expect of the asylum process and how their claims do or don't fit with U.S. asylum policy.

The waitlist

Conrad runs the waitlist for asylum seekers.

She talks to migrants when they arrive, writes their names down, assigns them a shelter and — most importantly — hands them a little handmade card with their assigned number in line.

Areli Aguilar's is 113.

Aguilar, 32, arrived in Nogales from Honduras with her son Esau, 17, the night of June 13. After getting off her bus, she waited under a bridge for about two hours, exhausted from the 12-day-long journey north. They went several days without eating and were robbed in Guatemala by police. Her intent was to arrive in Reynosa — a border city along the Rio Grande near McAllen, Texas — she wasn't sure where the buses she took in Mexico were going and ended up in the Arizona-Sonora border instead.

The single mother left Honduras terrified after two young men on motorcycles told her son he either had to join their criminal gang or they'd kill him. Sobbing in her home's bathroom, Aguilar called her mother, who said three of her cousins were killed by the same group.

"My mom told me, 'Take my savings and see if you can at least try,' " Aguilar said at a Nogales migrant shelter, crying as she recounted the events that pushed her out. "You don't play around with them. I know that if we were in Honduras, we would have the same luck as my mom's cousins."

The night she arrived, a Nogales man paid for her and her son's bus fare, told them where to get off and to go past a place that sold ice cream and shakes — the La Michoacana stand at the entrance of the DeConcini port.

She found the camp and a volunteer welcomed them, fed them and gave them water. The next morning, another volunteer took her and her son to Casa Belen, a provisional shelter run by Kino in an empty municipal building.

There's nothing official about this process, and migrants don't have to respect the waitlist system devised by the community groups. But they do. They wait their turn.

They help sweep and mop floor at the camp. They gather and take out their trash. They help cook the food at the shelters.

The wait ends when U.S. officials call asylum seekers for interviews. But that interview can last many hours, sometimes not concluding until the early morning hours, migrant advocates say.

Once in custody, U.S. Customs and Border Protection provides the families medical care, if needed, and have 72 hours to review and process their claim. The people can then either be deported, held in detention to fight their case or released to a friend or family member in the country.

At the DeConcini port, once families are being processed, the next families move from the shelters to the makeshift camp.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 56 families, or about 104 people, on Conrad's waitlist.

Nogales migrant shelters strained

Nogales organizations that for years have been giving migrants food, shelter and medical attention are strained for resources because of the constant arrival of new migrants and growing wait times.

"Shelters aren't accustomed, either, for people to stay for that amount of time — it's usually three to seven days," Conrad said. "This is different for us."

She added the long waits also put asylum seekers at risk.

"The U.S.-Mexico border is an unsafe place but (it is) especially for migrants because of the organized crime groups that make a business off migrants," Conrad said.

Conrad added that the situation as it exists, is not sustainable.

The volunteers sleep there and are at the port of entry all hours of the day.

She wants municipal leaders to step in and for U.S. authorities to speed up the intake.

"We would need the help from the city government to make sure that this mechanism we've created to help people that are arriving continues," Conrad said. "We obviously are asking the U.S. government to process people quicker, lessen the amount of time they are at risk on the border, and asking the Mexican officials to continue to coordinate with local organizations so their wait time can be as easy as possible."

Officials: 'Operational constraints' cause delay

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials in Arizona have not explained why the times to process asylum requests in Nogales have increased over the past few weeks. When the first families began camping out, they limited their responses to saying that it was due to constraints on space and on resources as medical and translation services for migrant families.

The situation in Nogales is not isolated. Migrants seeking asylum at border crossings along the U.S.-Mexico border have sometimes faced even longer waits. Some families at the Tijuana-San Diego crossing have reportedly been waiting up to three weeks to talk to an immigration officer, according to the USA TODAY Network.

John Wagner is CBP's second-in-command for the Office of Field Operations, the subagency responsible for staffing the ports of entry. He attributed the long lines to customs officers' varied mission along the border, which includes border security, as well as facilitating trade and commerce. He also cited hundreds of critical staff shortages at the ports.

"It's a matter of balancing that to make sure we're appropriately addressing all of the requirements that we have," he said. "We've talked about the vacancies that we do have and the need for more hiring."

Yet despite staffing shortages, CBP has routinely posted customs officers over the past few weeks at the entrances to the ports of entry. In places such as Nogales, these officers control the flow of authorized, visa holders into the ports. In some cities along the Texas border, they are reportedly not allowing asylum seekers to even approach the crossings.

Wagner declined to answer why some officers were apparently turning away asylum-seekers at the border. But he reiterated that it was a matter of resources, though when pressed, he refused to say whether the agency had requested additional resources to help expedited the process.

"It's a matter of how many people we can process at a single time. Part of it is the facility constraints, part of it is operational constraints," he said. "So how do we do this in a humane and safe environment? ... So, it's just a matter of doing it in an orderly fashion."

