WASHINGTON – Controversial right-wing firebrand Ann Coulter thinks she knows who was behind the anonymous op-ed from a purported senior White House official that landed in The New York Times last week: Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's trusted son-in-law.

Why would Ivanka Trump's husband and the father of presidential grandkids do such a thing?

"Because he and Ivanka are going to have to go back to the Upper East Side and go to the Hamptons," Coulter told the Daily Beast in an interview published Thursday. "They’re probably worried that Trump will be removed within the next few years."

She noted the timing of the op-ed, which ran after the couple went to the funeral for Sen. John McCain. It also was "right after Labor Day, so they were probably feeling wistful for the Hamptons. And the only way they can get back in is if they can say, 'Don’t worry, we’re the ones who stopped the wall.' "

Apparently, no fan of the president's son-in-law, Coulter's new book, "Resistance Is Futile! How the Trump-Hating Left Lost Its Collective Mind," includes a hypothetical scenario where Trump has Kushner shot.

"I don’t particularly want to attack Jared, but, OK, there was 'Fire Jim Comey, it’s a great idea.' There was ‘Endorse Luther Strange, it’ll be a great idea.' There was 'Let’s start with tax cuts, because that’s what Mitch McConnell wants.' There was 'Let’s hire Anthony Scaramucci – he’s fantastic, Pops!' " she told the Daily Beast.

Coulter is far from the first commentator to offer unsubstantiated speculation about who might be behind the op-ed.

Former Trump adviser Omarosa Maginault Newman has speculated that Vice President Mike Pence or someone in his office was the author, an accusation Pence has vehemently denied.

Trump himself has said "nobody knows who the hell he is, or she" who wrote about a "resistance" inside the White House that works to protect the country from Trump's worst impulses.

The president has asked the Justice Department to look into the matter.

