Tony Carter paces the parking lot at In-N-Out Burger in Redding while on the phone Wednesday, June 6, 2018. Carter, a professional dog trainer, was parked at the eatery when his van was stolen with 15 show dogs inside.

REDDING, Calif. — Police are looking for a van carrying 15 show dogs that was stolen Wednesday from the parking lot of an In-N-Out Burger in Northern California.

Redding police described the vehicle as a 2018 Dodge ProMaster cargo van with Washington license plates. The dogs were in kennels inside the van.

Tony Carter, the owner of the van and a professional dog trainer, said he left the van running and unlocked with the air conditioning on to keep the dogs cool.

"We ordered at 1:19, the van was gone by 1:23," Carter said. "It was gone. It was literally gone that fast."

This is one of the show dogs that was in a van stolen Wednesday out of Redding, police said.

The dogs were being taken to the popular Woofstock Dog Show sponsored by the Contra Costa County Kennel Club and the Yosemite Kennel Club that starts Thursday in Vallejo.

The dog breeds include rat terriers, golden labs and Rottweilers, according to a Redding police Facebook post.

Carter, who's from the Seattle area, said he doesn't believe the thieves knew there were dogs inside the van because they were in the back, which doesn't have windows.

"We're still looking for them — haven't found them yet," Redding police Sgt. Levi Solada said about three hours after the van went missing.

Lynda Leffel of Davenport, Wash., who owns a grand champion miniature American shepherd that was taken along with the other valuable canines, was frantic Wednesday afternoon after learning her prized dog was missing.

"I'm devastated. Who on Earth would do this," she said. "This is a puppy I raised myself."

There is now an $8,000 reward for the dogs, their trainer said.

