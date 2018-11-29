British Airways in photos A British Airways aircraft taxis past other BA planes at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport in London on July 30, 2010. A British Airways passenger jet takes off from Terminal 5 at London Heathrow Airport on Oct. 29, 2010. A British Airways Airbus A380 aircraft performs its demonstration flight during the first day of the 50th Paris Air Show on June 17, 2013. A British Airways 747 prepares to depart London's Heathrow Airport on March 19, 2010. British Airways planes at London Heathrow on May 17, 2010. A staff member cleans the windows of a British Airways A380 at Le Bourget airport, near Paris, during the 50th International Paris Air show on June 18, 2013. A British Airways Airbus A380 lands at Heathrow Airport on July 4, 2013. A British Airways kumbo jet takes off over a row of houses near London Heathrow Airport on Aug. 16, 2006. Airline staff wave flags at the arrival of a British Airways Airbus A380 at Heathrow Airport in London on July 4, 2013. Georgia May Jagger poses next to a new British Airways A380 double decker aircraft at Manston Airport on July 21, 2013, in Manston, England. A British Airways Airbus A380 aircraft performs its demonstration flight during the first day of the 50th Paris Air Show on June 17, 2013. British Airways planes at Heathrow Airport on Aug. 11, 2005. Tails of British Airways planes seen at London Heathrow on May 21, 2010. Then-British Airways CEO Willie Walsh poses in front of a Boeing 747-400 at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport's Terminal Seven on May 21, 2008. A French Airforce Rafale fighter jet performs its demonstration flight within view of a British Airways Airbus A380 tail at the Paris Air Show on June 17, 2013. A British Airways Airbus A380 prepares to land after performing its demonstration flight, at the 50th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris on June 18, 2013. A man watches as a British Airways 747 lands at London's Heathrow Airport on Jan. 10, 2011. A British Airways Airbus A380, right, takes off in front of an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner during the first day of the 50th Paris Air Show on June 17, 2013. A British Airways lands at Heathrow Airport in London Friday, Oct. 29, 2010. British Airways 747s at Heathrow Airport on Aug. 1, 2008. A worker inspects a British Airways Concorde at Heathrow airport in London on Jan. 16, 2001. The jet has since been retired. The 787 flying British Airways' inaugural nonstop flight from London to Austin arrives at Austin Bergstrom International Airport on March 3, 2014. British Airways Concorde flight Speedbird 001 leaves London's Heathrow Airport, in this Nov. 22, 2002 photo. The Concorde has since been retired. British airways planes at Terminal 5 at London Heathrow on Jan. 21, 2013. British Airways planes at London Heathrow Airport's Terminal 5 on July 14, 2011. British Airways Boeing 747's are shown at London Heathrow Airport's Terminal 5 on July 14, 2011. A general view of the new Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport prior to its official opening on March 14, 2008 in London. The British Airways Concorde lands at at Logan International Airport in Boston on Oct. 8, 2003, as part of its farewell tour. An OpenSkies Boeing 757 on the ground at Washington Dulles International Airport on March 25, 2010. OpenSkies is an all-business-class subsidiary of British Airways. This August 2008 file photo shows British Midland Airways (bmi) aircraft parked at London's Heathrow Airport. British Airways acquired bmi and folded the unit into its own brand. The tail of a British Airways Boeing 747 aircraft is seen through the window of an adjacent plane at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 5 on Feb. 21, 2012. A view of a British Airways plane flying past the moon over day four of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships on June 28, 2012. Georgia May Jagger poses inside an engine of a British Airways 777 airliner on April 3, 2013, in Sydney, Australia. Visitors watch as a British Airways Airbus A380 performs its demonstration flight, at the 50th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris on June 18, 2013. In this publicity shot from British Airways, Sex and the City star Kristin Davis enjoys a cup of tea in the first-class cabin on the new Airbus A380. In this Feb. 20, 2014, publicity shot from British Airways, model Jerry Hall is lifted by BA crew during a photoshoot promoting BA's launch of flights to Austin. In this Feb. 20, 2014, publicity shot, model Jerry Hall poses on board a British Airways 787 Dreamliner during a photoshoot to promote BA's new London-Austin route. The Manhattan skyline is visible behind blowing snow around a British Airways aircraft after a major blizzard at Newark Liberty International Airport on Dec. 27, 2010.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and United Kingdom have reached an agreement to maintain air service between the two countries after Brexit.

U.K. Transport Secretary Chris Grayling confirmed the so-called open-skies agreement on Wednesday.

The deal will maintain the same access to the U.S. that planes flying from the U.K. enjoy under the current U.S.-Europe air treaty. The U.K. will no longer be under that U.S.-Europe treaty after it leaves the European Union.

IN-DEPTH: UK and USA reach post-Brexit open-skies accord (FlightGlobal)

Airlines for America, a trade group representing most big U.S. airlines, is praising the agreement, saying it will ensure the continuation of key transatlantic routes.

Flights between the two countries carry about 20 million passengers a year, accounting for nearly one-third of all air travel between the U.S. and Europe.

TODAY IN THE SKY: British Airways celebrates 60 years of jet-powered trans-Atlantic flying

ARCHIVES: Virgin Atlantic gives first look inside new Dreamliner

Virgin Atlantic shows off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Virgin Atlantic founder Sir Richard Branson looks around during his first post-delivery walk-through of Virgin Atlantic's first-ever Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Virgin Atlantic founder Richard Branson makes a grand entrance amid signing choir members at a special press event to show off Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in Atlanta on Oct. 24, 2014. Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen in Atlanta on Oct. 24, 2014. A view from the cabin door shows the side of Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Virgin Atlantic named its first Dreamliner "Birthday Girl" in honor of the carrier's 30th anniversary. The carrier began flying between London and Newark in the summer of 1983. The updated Upper Class cabin on Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The Upper Class cabin on Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The Upper Class cabin on Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The bar in the Upper Class cabin on Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The Upper Class cabin on Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Looking from the back of the cabin toward the front, a view of the Upper Class cabin on Virgin Atlantic's first-ever Boeing 787 Dreamliner. The bar in the Upper Class cabin on Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The bar in the Upper Class cabin on Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Customers can help themselves to glasses -- and drinks -- at the bar in the Upper Class cabin of Virgin Atlantic's new Dreamliner aircraft. This 'wander wall' at the front of Virgin Atlantic's Premium Economy section gives passengers an option for an in-flight stroll. This 'wander wall' at the front of Virgin Atlantic's Premium Economy section gives passengers an option for an in-flight stroll. The carrier plans to stock it with newspapers, drinks and snacks. The seat-back entertainment screens in the Premium Economy section on Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The the Premium Economy section on Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The the Premium Economy section on Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The the Premium Economy section on Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Seat-back screens in Virgin Atlantic's economy section. The coach class section on Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The coach class section on Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The cockpit on Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The cabin crew rest area located behind the cockpit on Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Unlike some other airlines that have ordered Dreamliners, Virgin Atlantic's loos do not have a view. ANA, for example, has windows in its Dreamliner lavatories. The tail of Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen in Atlanta on Oct. 24, 2014. Designers show off the finished product to Richard Branson as he makes his first walk-through of Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Virgin Atlantic flight attendants hold U.S. and U.K. flags at a special press event to show off Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in Atlanta on Oct. 24, 2014. Virgin Atlantic founder Richard Branson speaks at a special press event to show off Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in Atlanta on Oct. 24, 2014. Virgin Atlantic flight attendants watch from a rear boarding door at press event to show off Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in Atlanta on Oct. 24, 2014. Virgin Atlantic founder Richard Branson speaks to press at a special press event to show off Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in Atlanta on Oct. 24, 2014. Virgin Atlantic founder Richard Branson drew a media crowd to a special press event to show off Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in Atlanta on Oct. 24, 2014. Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at a special press event to show off the aircraft in Atlanta on Oct. 24, 2014. Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at a special press event to show off the aircraft in Atlanta on Oct. 24, 2014. The economy seat-back entertainment screens in Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The seat-back entertainment screens in Premium Economy on Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Premium Economy seats on Virgin Atlantic's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Virgin Atlantic founder Sir Richard Branson shows thoughts about his carrier's first ever Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Virgin Atlantic founder Sir Richard Branson shares a laugh with Virgin Atlantic executives and flight crew at a special event showing off the carrier's first-ever Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Virgin Atlantic founder Sir Richard Branson sits at the bar in the Upper Class cabin of Virgin Atlantic's first-ever Boeing 787 Dreamliner. This large galley in the rear of the aircraft has been a big hit with flight crews, says Virgin Atlantic CEO Craig Kreeger. A Delta billboard off the highway in downtown Atlanta welcomes Virgin Atlantic to town and touts the carriers' revamped flight schedules to London.

TODAY IN THE SKY: Virgin Atlantic's Richard Branson bashes Alaska Airlines at Seattle launch

Virgin Atlantic takes over London-Seattle route from partner Delta Virgin Atlantic founder Richard Branson and Seattle airport executive Lance Lyttle pose for a photo after Virgin Atlantic's inaugural flight from Seattle arrived to London on March 28, 2017. Virgin Atlantic founder Richard Branson and flight crew pose for a photo op after Virgin Atlantic's inaugural flight from Seattle arrived to London on March 28, 2017. Richard Branson, center, founder of Virgin Atlantic and the Virgin Group, waves after greeting the carrier's inaugural flight from London to Seattle on March 27, 2017. Virgin Atlantic founder Richard Branson and flight crew pose for a photo op after Virgin Atlantic's inaugural flight from Seattle arrived to London on March 28, 2017. Virgin Atlantic founder speaks on Seattle on March 27, 2017, to promote the airline's inaugural London-Seattle flights. Virgin Atlantic founder Richard Branson and Seattle airport executive Lance Lyttle pose for a photo after Virgin Atlantic's inaugural flight from Seattle arrived to London on March 28, 2017. A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 787-9 "Dreamliner" sits in Seattle after arriving on the airline's inaugural flight from London on March 27, 2017. Virgin Atlantic celebrated its new London Heathrow-Seattle service on March 28, 2017. Upper Class - Boeing 787-9 on Virgin Atlantic's Heathrow to Seattle new route Virgin Atlantic CEO Craig Kreeger speaks after of Virgin Atlantic's inaugural flight from Seattle arrived to London on March 28, 2017. Virgin Atlantic founder Richard Branson is seen at the top of the stairs with the flight crew for a photo op after Virgin Atlantic's inaugural flight from Seattle arrived to London on March 28, 2017. UK Pop Singer Raye wrote a song that was live-streamed during Virgin Atlantic's London-Seattle flight on March 28, 2017. The bar area is seen on Virgin Atlantic's Boeing 787 Dreamliner on the London-Seattle flight on March 28, 2017. Premium economy seats are seen on Virgin Atlantic's Boeing 787 Dreamliner on the London-Seattle flight on March 28, 2017. Virgin Atlantic CEO Craig Kreeger speaks after of Virgin Atlantic's inaugural flight from Seattle arrived to London on March 28, 2017. Virgin Atlantic founder Richard Branson and flight crew pose for a photo op after Virgin Atlantic's inaugural flight from Seattle arrived to London on March 28, 2017. Virgin Atlantic founder Richard Branson and flight crew pose for a photo op after Virgin Atlantic's inaugural flight from Seattle arrived to London on March 28, 2017. Virgin Atlantic founder Richard Branson holds up a shirt suggesting the Virgin name will live on, likely a reference to Alaska Air’s decision to end the name of merger partner Virgin America. Perhaps not coincidentally, Virgin Atlantic is now 49% owned by Alaska Air rival Delta. The inaugural flight arrived on Virgin Atlantic's Boeing 787-9, named Maid Marian/ Virgin Atlantic founder Richard Branson speaks after Virgin Atlantic's inaugural flight from Seattle arrived to London on March 28, 2017. Richard Branson, center, founder of Virgin Atlantic and the Virgin Group, waves after greeting the carrier's inaugural flight from London to Seattle on March 27, 2017. Virgin Atlantic founder Richard Branson speaks after Virgin Atlantic's inaugural flight from Seattle arrived to London on March 28, 2017. Richard Branson was in Seattle to help launch Virgin Atlantic's new daily service between London Heathrow and Seattle, replacing flights currently operated by Virgin partner Delta Air Lines. Virgin Atlantic founder Richard Branson speaks after Virgin Atlantic's inaugural flight from Seattle arrived to London on March 28, 2017. A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 787-9 "Dreamliner" sits in Seattle after arriving on the airline's inaugural flight from London on March 27, 2017. Virgin Atlantic founder speaks on Seattle on March 27, 2017, to promote the airline's inaugural London-Seattle flights.

This file photo from March 21, 2017, shows a border patrol officer standing at the British Border crossing in the new Terminal 2 at Heathrow Airport in London.

ANDREW COWIE, EPA

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com