SAN FRANCISCO — Dara Khosrowshahi, the Uber CEO hired last summer to reform the frat-house culture at a company where employees had to be reminded not to have sex with each other, told his employees he'd like them to "have the D."

But Khosrowshahi, 49, inadvertently made a sexual reference when trying to tell staffers that he wanted them to have decision-making power.

According to a May 15 memo obtained by Business Insider, Khosrowshahi was pushing a new strategy to decrease bureaucracy and speed up decision making. But he wasn't aware that in current vernacular "D" refers to the male appendage.

"You may hear me say in meetings '[insert name] has the D here.' This is about being clear on who is the decision maker; I'd encourage you to do the same," Khosrowshahi wrote in the memo.

Khosrowshahi was apparently referencing, according to Business Insider, a Harvard Business Review article from 2006 titled, "Who Has the D?: How Clear Decision Roles Enhance Organizational Performance."

Having "the D," in that case, means establishing who among employees is the decision maker. It's definitely not the more common usage cited by the Urban Dictionary, in which "D" is listed as a synonym for penis and the slang phrase refers to having sex.

In its statement, Uber made light of the misinterpretation: "As you may have read, Uber is now run by your dad — so, no, that interpretation was lost on him, but he appreciates Business Insider pointing it out."

