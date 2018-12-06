A 73-year-old Bronx resident who recently won two lottery prizes was found stabbed to death on his living room floor by his fiancee Monday night.

Owen Dillard was discovered with multiple stab wounds to his neck at about 8:35 p.m. by his 60-year-old fiancee, the New York Post reported. There were no signs of forced entry into the third-floor apartment and Dillard was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members and neighbors told the Post that Dillard won $10,000 in a lotto drawing just months after winning $50,000 playing the New York Lottery's "Win 4" game.

Neighbors described Dillard as a generous man who would help people carry their bags or strollers.

"He touched so many people, it's unbearable right now," neighbor Michael Milliner told WABC-TV.

"He sat right there by that store, and every kid that walked by, he gave money to randomly," Milliner said. "Just gave money. What kind of man does that?"

The nephew of 73-year-old Owen Dillard stabbed to death last night in Mott Haven, speaks out, urging the attackers to turn themselves in. He says Police have surveillance video of two suspects @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/NQNTNrwwtf — Natalie Duddridge (@CityNatalie) June 12, 2018

"This neighborhood is broken without him now," Dillard's nephew, Shabazz Muhaymin, said. Muhaymin told WABC-TV that Dillard was terminally ill and that "All he wanted to do was just live his life out comfortably."

