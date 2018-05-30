Photos: Airbus delivers U.S.-made A321 to JetBlue On April 25, 2016, JetBlue received the first aircraft – an A321 – to be delivered from the Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, Ala. 01 / 08 On April 25, 2016, JetBlue received the first aircraft – an A321 – to be delivered from the Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, Ala. 01 / 08

JetBlue rolled out a 48-hour flash sale Wednesday morning that dropped round-trip fares below $150 on dozens of the carrier’s non-stop routes. However, fliers beware: The availability of the lowest advertised fares is mixed.

JetBlue routinely offers similar short-lived sales. Many of its recent sales discounted seats for flights on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, but this latest sale excludes only Friday and Sunday flights from most routes. However, it’s for a relatively short duration, covering travel only between June 6 and June 20.

As is typical of JetBlue’s previous flash sales, most of the cheapest fares were for the airline’s shortest routes.

Even there, bargain-seekers also should beware of wildly varying availability of the lowest advertised fares. A Wednesday morning spot-check of JetBlue’s website showed advertised sales were widely available between Portland, Maine, and New York JFK and between Las Vegas and Long Beach. But a check of Charleston, S.C., to Washington Reagan National – and some other routes – showed only a day or two of the lowest advertised fares.

Also, some sale fares appeared to be available in one direction, but were limited or unavailable in the return direction.

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

With those warnings, JetBlue’s routes with advertised fares of less than $75 each way include: Worcester, Mass.-New York JFK ($34 one way); Atlanta-Orlando ($44 one way); Long Beach-San Francisco ($44 one way); Orlando-Atlanta ($44 one way); Portland, Maine-New York JFK ($49 one way); Las Vegas-Long Beach ($49 one way); Syracuse-Boston ($54 one way); Atlanta-Boston ($54 one way); San Jose, Calif.-Long Beach ($64 one way); St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands-San Juan, Puerto Rico ($64 one way); Long Beach-Sacramento ($69 one way); Fort Lauderdale-Jacksonville ($69 one way); Charleston, S.C.-Washington Reagan National ($69 one way) and New York JFK-Savannah, Ga. ($74 one way).

Other routes with notable fares included Orlando-Mexico City ($99 one way), Hartford-Fort Lauderdale ($99 one way) and Albany-Fort Lauderdale ($89 one way).

Overall, this sale is not a blockbuster, though many of the shorter routes represented good deals. JetBlue’s most-recent sale also is less broad than some previous versions and came with a short travel window (not to mention the spotty availability).

And, of course, there’s fine print for the sale.

Tickets must be purchased by midnight Thursday (May 31), and the sale fares are excluded from Friday and Sunday flights. The sale covers travel from June 6 through June 20. The sale fares are capacity controlled, meaning the cheapest seats will disappear as they sell out on individual flights. And fliers should note that restrictions could vary slightly by route.

In Today in the Sky’s Wednesday morning spot-check of fares, some routes had significantly greater availability of the lowest advertised fares than others. Fliers also should expect the highest availability of cheapest fares on unpopular flight times, such as those departing early in the morning.

JetBlue paints Airbus A320 in colors of New York City police JetBlue provided this image of its new "Blue Finest" livery on one of its Airbus A320 aircraft. 01 / 09 JetBlue provided this image of its new "Blue Finest" livery on one of its Airbus A320 aircraft. 01 / 09

JetBlue airplanes at their gates at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York CIty.

Seth Wenig, AP

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com