Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louies On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour and opened fire, wounding two customers, before being shot dead by a handgun-carrying civilian in the parking lot, police said.

Sarah Phipps, AP

A gunman opened fire inside an Oklahoma City restaurant, leading to two bystanders shooting him dead in the parking lot.

Oklahoma City Police said gunman Alexander Tilghman, who walked into Louie's Grill & Bar on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City around 6:30 p.m. local time Thursday, shot three people: mom Natalie Giles, 39; her 12-year-old daughter, and another child. Another person fell and broke his arm during the incident, police said.

"A bystander with a pistol confronted the shooter outside the restaurant and fatally shot him," Oklahoma police tweeted Thursday night.

Friday morning, police updated that statement to say two people, Juan Carlos Nazario, 35, and Bryan Wittle, 39, shot the gunman.

When police arrived, the gunman was dead.

The shooter was the only person who died in the incident. His identity was not confirmed as of Friday morning and his motive was unknown. Police said the incident is under investigation.

Jennifer Stong hugs Tasha Hunt outside the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City on May 24. Stong was inside the restaurant when the shooting occurred.

Bryan Terry, AP

