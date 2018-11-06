Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey started a social media firestorm and then apologized after he tweeted that he ordered food from Chick-fil-A.

Critics jumped on Dorsey for supporting Chick-fil-A during the month of June which is Pride Month for the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning) community.

Chick-fil-A came under fire from gay rights supporters in 2012 because of comments made by the fast food chicken chain’s CEO, Dan Cathay, expressing opposition to same-sex marriage. The company had also donated millions to anti-gay groups.

The controversy spurred angry protests at stores by activists as well as supporters who came to rally behind the the company.

Dorsey's tweet reignited the debate. The backlash included comments like:

“Why is Twitter boosting a notoriously anti-gay company during #PrideMonth”

“Wow, I thought better of you @jack Way to support a homophobic company during Pride month.”

“Did your meal come with a side-order of homophonic bigotry or did you pay extra for it?”

Dorsey acknowledged the situation after former CNN host Soledad O’Brien tweeted :"This is an interesting company to boost during Pride month, @jack."

Dorsey responded in a tweet: “You’re right. Completley forgot about their background.”

Not all the responses were negative as some on social media rushed to support Dorsey and Chick-fil-A.

"Don't give in to these people and their complaints. I'm gay and I LOVE ChickfilA. Ridiculous. Go on and eat that ChickfilA and post as much as you want about it!"

“I don’t let politics dictate my food choices. The LGBTQ community is free to make equally tasty and “hate-free” chicken. Until it happens, there’s Chick-fil-a.”

“This just shows what a sad world we live in...when a guy feels he has to apologize for eating a chicken sandwich?!”

