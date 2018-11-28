As expected, the Thanksgiving holiday was a record-setter for air travel.

The Transportation Security Administration confirmed that the 2018 Thanksgiving travel period was the busiest in the agency’s 17-year history. TSA says it screened more than 25.6 million passengers and crew members during the holiday travel period, a 6 percent increase from the same period in 2017.

The Sunday after Thanksgiving (Nov. 25) was the busiest day during the period. More than 2.7 million travelers passed through TSA screening, “making it the busiest travel day in TSA’s history,” the agency said in a statement.

USA TODAY TRAVEL: Love TSA PreCheck and Global Entry? Check your expiration date

“It was all hands on deck during the Thanksgiving holiday week,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said via the statement. “I thank our entire TSA team and industry partners for their work and attention to detail during a very hectic time, ensuring safe and secure travel for all passengers.”

Overall for the period, TSA says screening wait times were kept in check despite the record crowds.

Nationwide, the agency says “95 percent of all passengers waited less than 20 minutes in a checkpoint line and 99 percent of passengers who were in a TSA PreCheck lane waited less than 10 minutes in a security checkpoint line.”

For those flying on this year's post-Thanksgiving Sunday, however, Mother Nature did not cooperate. A winter storm brought blizzard conditions to a large swath of the Midwest and snarled flights at busy airports like Chicago O'Hare, Chicago Midway and Kansas City, Missouri. Nationwide, nearly 1,300 flights were canceled and more than 4,700 delayed. Monday proved even worse, with more than 2,800 cancellations and 7,000 delays.

That rough ending to the holiday period came after a week of mostly calm weather leading up to the holiday.

Scroll down for a list of what the TSA says are the 10 busiest days in its history:

TODAY IN THE SKY: The world's 20 busiest airports, 2017 (story continues below)

The busiest airports in the world (2017) 20. Denver (DEN): 61,379,396. Rank in 2016: 18th. 19. Seoul/Incheon (ICN): 62,157,834 (up 7.5%). Rank in 2016: 20th. 18. Singapore Changi (SIN): 62,220,000 (up 6%). Rank in 2016: 17th. 17. Jakarta/Soekarno-Hatta (CGK): 63,015,620 (up 8.3%). Rank in 2016: 19th. 16. New Delhi (DEL): 63,451,503 (up 14.1%). Rank in 2016: 22nd. 15. Istanbul Atatürk (IST): 63,872,283 (up 6%). Rank in 2016: 14th. 14. Frankfurt (FRA): 64,500,386 (up 6.1%). Rank in 2016: 13th. 13. Guangzhou, China (CAN): 65,887,473 (up 10.3%). Rank in 2016: 15th. 12. Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW): 67,092,194 (up 2.3%). Rank in 2016: 11th. 11. Amsterdam Schiphol (AMS): 68,515,425 (up 7.7%). Rank in 2016: 12th. 10. Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG): 70,001,237 (up 6.1%). Rank in 2016: 10th. 10. Shanghai Pudong (PVG): 70,001,237 (up 6.1%). Rank in 2016: 9th. (Data: Airports Council International) 8. Hong Kong (HKG): 72,663,955 (up 3.4%). Rank in 2016: 8th. 7. London Heathrow (LHR): 78,014,598 (up 3%). Rank in 2016: 7th. 6. Chicago O'Hare (ORD): 79,828,183 (up 2.4%). Rank in 2016: 6th. 5. Los Angeles (LAX): 84,557,968 (up 4.5%). Rank in 2016: 4th. 4. Tokyo Haneda (HND): 85,408,975 (up 6.5%). Rank in 2016: 5th. 3. Dubai International (DXB): 88,242,099 (up 5.5%). Rank in 2016: 3rd. 2. Beijing (PEK): 95,786,442 passengers (up 1.5%). Rank in 2016: 2nd. 1. Atlanta (ATL): 103,902,992 passengers (down 0.3%). Rank in 2016: 1st. 1. Atlanta (ATL): 103,902,992 passengers.

1. Nov. 25, 2018: 2,729,770 passengers/crew screened; Sunday after Thanksgiving

2. Nov. 28, 2004: 2,713,864 passengers/crew screened; Sunday after Thanksgiving

3. July 20, 2018: 2,676,487 passengers/crew screened; summer Friday

4. June 29, 2018: 2,676,198 passengers/crew screened; Friday before Fourth of July week

5. July 26, 2018: 2,672,136 passengers/crew screened; summer Friday

6. June 22, 2018: 2,668,474 passengers/crew screened; summer Thursday

7. July 8, 2018: 2,658,707 passengers/crew screened; Sunday after Fourth of July week

8. Nov. 19, 2004: 2,652,347 passengers/crew screened; Friday of the week before Thanksgiving

9. July 27, 2018: 2,649,067 passengers/crew screened; summer Friday

10. June 30, 2017: 2,647,852 passengers/crew screened; Friday of Fourth of July week

More: Boeing's centennial: A look into the photo archives

Boeing's centennial: A look into the photo archives Boeing touted this lounge concept in early mock-ups of its 747 jumbo jet. Boeing's 'Dash 80,' which was the prototype for the '707,' makes its maiden flight in 1954. On May 14, 1954, Boeing workers in Renton, Wash., celebrate the rollout of the Dash 80, the prototype for the 707. The first B-52D bomber built in Wichita, Kan., takes its inaugural flight in the 1950s. The McDonnell Douglas (later Boeing) MD-80 jet was based on the Douglas DC-9. More than 1,100 MD-80s were built. A Boeing Model C awaits flight in Boeing's Lake Union boathouse in Seattle. The Navy would order 50 of the training planes as the United States entered World War I. Only 10 Model 307 Stratoliners were built, first delivered to an airline in 1940. Still, the plane ushered in a new era of comfort with a pressurization system that enabled it to fly above bad weather. It also featured plush seats that converted to sleeping berths. The Boeing Model 314 Clipper developed a reputation for luxury during its time. The plane featured dressing rooms, sleeping berths, lounges and a honeymoon suite. The Dreamlifter is a specially modified 747 cargo jet that is large enough to carry 787 wings from overseas to the United States for final assembly. This rendering shows Boeing's plans for a supersonic transport (SST) aircraft. Boeing won won a contract for the plane in 1966 but the project was canceled in 1971, before the first prototype had been completed. McDonnell Dougas' first-widebody jetliner was the DC-10. The aircraft first flew Aug. 29, 1970. McDonnell Douglas would eventually become part of Boeing. This undated photo shows a Boeing 767 widebody (left) and a 757 narrowbody. Boeing says the models were 'designed with commonality in mind. This meant pilots, mechanics and other works could be easily certified to work on both types of airplanes. Boeing's then entire 7-7 series of jets, lined up numerically from the 707 on the right to the 777 at left, was part of a display to help celebrate the 787's permier in July 2007. The largest passenger plane of its time, the Model 314 seaplane was called the Clipper, a nod to the fast, long-distance ships of the previous century. An undated photo shows Boeing's iconic 747, often dubbed the 'Queen of the Skies.' Boeing's first version of the 747 (seen here) was dubbed 'City of Everett,' a nod to the Washington state location of Boeing's assembly line. The jet first flew in 1969. Boeing's first 737 jet. The inaugural flight of the model came in April 1967. It has gone on to become the best-selling passenger aircraft in aviation history. test Boeing says the B-29 'is widely considered the most technologically advance bomber mass-produced during World War II.' It first flew on Sept. 21, 1942. The B-47 Stratojet first flew in 1947. It's seen here making a rocket-assisted takeoff. It was the USA's first multi-engine, swept-wing jet bomber. The launch of in 1946 helped Douglas return to a dominant position in the commercial aviation market after World War II. The plane joined the fleets of several large U.S. carriers. A 'B & W,' the first airplane model produced by William Boeing and his business partner, Navy Lt. Conrad Westervelt, taxis across Seattle's Lake Union. The advanced B-29 Superfortress (right) was much larger than its predecessor, the B-17 Flying Fortress (left). F/A-18 Hornet Blue Angels fly in Delta formation. In 1986, the U.S. Navy designated the F/A-18 the official Blue Angels jet. In 1927, the Model 40A became the first Boeing commercial airplane to go into full production. Seen here in Boeing's early days, workers handcraft small canvas-and-wooden wings for biplanes in this undated photo. Boeing's 787 'Dreamliners' move along the production line in Everett, Wash., in this undated photo. A Boeing Model247D flies over New York. The aircraft was first introduced in the 1930s. This shot from the Boeing archives shows a 747 emerging from the company's production line. A Boeing Dreamliner. Boeing's factories witnessed large numbers of women joining the work force to help with the war effort. A Boeing 777. Boeing's new 707 jet provided a quicker, smoother and more comfortable ride. The company issued promotional images like this to assure passengers of the jet's safety. In 1962, two 707-320B jets were adapted for use by President John F. Kennedy, earning the designation 'Air Force One' when the president is on board. Longtime friends, Boeing president Bill Allen (left) and Pan Am CEO Juan Trippe sealed a 747 deal with a handshake while on a fishing trip, according to Boeing lore. This futuristic rendering shows one possible design for Boeing's hypersonic spaceliner concept. One of Boeing's newest planes - the Dreamliner (background) - is seen flying alongside an early-model biplane. Boeing founder Bill Boeing (right) and Eddie Hubbard flew the first international air mail flight between Seattle and Vancouver, Canada, on March 1, 1919. Model 40As are shown being put together in Boeing's assembly building on the Duwamish River near Seattle. The DC-3, built by the Douglas Aircraft Company that eventually would join Boeing, helped usher in a new era of air travel in the 1930s and 1940s. Douglas Aircraft developed the DC-1 in response to Boeing's 247. Only one was built (seen here), though the company would follow up with the DC-2 and then DC-3, which sold very well. An up-close look at a Boeing 307 Stratoliner, which was introduced in the 1940s. The B-17 Flying Fortress, introduced in the 1930s, was a key weapon for the U.S. military during World War II. A view of a B-29 factory floor shows the fast-paced production of the aircraft. Dubbed the 'Superfortress,' it was introduced in the 1940s.

TODAY IN THE SKY: United's Boeing 747 farewell flight was one to remember

Scenes from United Airlines' final Boeing 747 flight United Airlines' last Boeing 747 is shown before its final passenger flight on Nov. 7, 2017. The airline is retiring the iconic jet after 47 years of service. United Airlines' last Boeing 747 is shown before its final passenger flight on Nov. 7, 2017. The airline is retiring the iconic jet after 47 years of service. Passengers check in for United Airlines' special Boeing 747 send-off flight from San Francisco to Honolulu on Nov. 7, 2017. A flight board at San Francisco International Airport shows United Airlines' Flight 747 to Honolulu on Nov. 7, 2017. Passenger Henry Harteveldt adjusts his custom United Airlines jet tie prior to boarding the airline's last Boeing 747 flight on Nov. 7, 2017. Passengers snap photos of themselves in front of a banner sending off the United Airlines Boeing 747 at San Francisco International Airport on Nov. 7, 2017. “I had to be here,” said passenger John Vanderford, shown here on the right, as he partied with other Flight 747 customers prior to boarding. “It’s the last 747 flight. I remember flying it as a kid, on this exact route — San Francisco to Honolulu." A United Airlines flight attendant has her makeup done prior to United Airlines' last Boeing 747 flight on Nov. 7, 2017. A United Airlines flight attendant has her hair done prior to United Airlines' last Boeing 747 flight on Nov. 7, 2017. A United Airlines flight attendant has her makeup done prior to United Airlines' last Boeing 747 flight on Nov. 7, 2017. United Airlines flight attendants Thu-ha Nguyen, left, and Jamie Chin take a selfie before boarding United Airlines' last Boeing 747 flight on Nov. 7, 2017, in San Francisco. United Airlines flight attendants have their hair and makeup done prior to United Airlines' last Boeing 747 flight on Nov. 7, 2017. Passengers Dominic and Monica Fabian of San Francisco pose in front of a banner sending off the United Airlines Boeing 747 at San Francisco International Airport on Nov. 7, 2017. A passenger holds a special plaque commemorating several other first and last flights he's done over the years before boarding United AIrlines' last Boeing 747 flight on Nov. 7, 2017. Kevin Weber hands out custom-made Boeing 747 pins, featuring United liveries over the decades, before the airline's last Boeing 747 flight on Nov. 7, 2017. A United Airlines ticket agent poses with special tickets and ticket jackets printed for the airline's last Boeing 747 flight. Gift bags rest on the chairs of the last United Airlines Boeing 747 before its final flight on Nov. 7, 2017. United rolled out a “throwback” theme for the flight. Crews donned 1970s retro uniforms and customers were offered items from a “1970s-inspired” menu. A passenger on United’s final 747 flight takes the retro theme seriously, right down to a fake cigarette. It’s easy to forget smoking was allowed on planes. The unique four-engine throttle aboard the last United Airlines Boeing 747 on Nov. 7, 2017. United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz poses for portraits aboard the carrier's last Boeing 747 flight on Nov. 7, 2017 in San Francisco. The airline is retiring the iconic jet after 47 years. United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz poses for portraits aboard the carrier's last Boeing 747 flight on Nov. 7, 2017 in San Francisco. The airline is retiring the iconic jet after 47 years. Mechanic Ron Lostica, a 31-year United Airlines veteran, poses for a photo aboard the last United Airlines Boeing 747 before its final passenger flight on Nov. 7, 2017.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com