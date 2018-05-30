President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at Municipal Auditorium Tuesday May 29, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.

NASHVILLE — President Trump touched on a host of current events during his Tuesday night rally at Nashville's Municipal Auditorium.

MS-13, health care, the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem and Chicago's crime rate were all touched on throughout the hour-long event.

But there was one headline he didn't talk about: He did not address ABC's cancellation of "Roseanne."

ABC canceled the show on Tuesday in response to Barr's racist tweets about former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett, who worked in the Obama administration from 2009 to 2017.

"Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby," Barr tweeted about Jarrett. The tweet has since been deleted.

Barr has been a vocal supporter of Trump, and he's also been positive about her work. As recently as March, Trump told a rally in Ohio that Barr's blue-collar comedy reflected his supporters.

"Even look at Roseanne. I called her yesterday. Look at her ratings," Trump said in Richfield, Ohio. "They were unbelievable. Over 18 million people. And it was about us. They haven't figured it out; the fake news hasn't quite figured it out yet."

Hours before the rally, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump had not paid attention to Barr's controversies because he is "extremely focused" on issues like North Korea, the economy and the military.

"That's what he's spending his time on," Sanders told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Nashville, adding that there are "bigger things going on in the country right now."

"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement.

Barr apologized for the tweet hours later.

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

"I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks," she said. "I should have known better. Forgive me — my joke was in bad taste."

The damage had been done, however.

Several writers, actors and media personalities denounced the tweets.

Wanda Sykes pulled out of her role on the show, and co-star Sara Gilbert tweeted that Barr's words "do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show."

