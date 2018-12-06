WASHINGTON — President Trump punched back against Robert De Niro on Tuesday, calling the actor "punch drunk" for his profane anti-Trump rant at the Tony Awards on Sunday.

"Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received too many shots to the head by real boxers in movies," Trump tweeted from aboard Air Force One on Tuesday.

Having concluded a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and facing a long flight over the Pacific Ocean, Trump turned his attention to controversy over De Niro's Tony Award speech, where he engaged in an expletive-laden rant against Trump.

More: Robert De Niro apologizes to Canada for President Trump's 'idiotic behavior'

"I watched him last night and truly believe he may be 'punch-drunk,'" Trump tweeted. "I guess he doesn’t realize the economy is the best it’s ever been with employment being at an all time high, and many companies pouring back into our country. Wake up Punchy!"

De Niro portrayed boxer Jake La Motta in the 1980 film Raging Bull.

On Monday, De Niro apologized to Canada for the "idiotic behavior of my president" after Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau exchanged words over trade policy following the G-7 economic summit in Quebec.

More: Donald Trump endorses Trump-critic and GOP Rep. Mark Sanford's primary opponent

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com