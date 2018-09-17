WASHINGTON – Donald Trump Jr. mocked the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in an Instagram post on Sunday, dismissing the "Dems and their usual nonsense."

"Oh boy," President Donald Trump's oldest son wrote in the post. "The Dems and their usual nonsense games really have him on the ropes now."

He said Sen. Diane Feinstein had the letter from Kavanaugh's accuser – who has since identified herself as psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford – "in July and saved it for the eve of his vote." (He spelled the California Democrat's name "Finestein.")

Trump Jr. then shared what he said was a "copy" of the letter "for full transparency": a crayon-written note on a spiral-bound sheet of paper, reading, "Hi Cindy, will you be my girlfriend."

The mocking letter then includes boxes for checking "yes" or "no," and is signed, "Love Bret."

USA TODAY does not name accusers of sexual assault, but in this case, Ford came forward publicly to detail her allegations about the Supreme Court nominee in an interview with The Washington Post.

