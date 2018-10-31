WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Wednesday shot down speculation that he had received a subpoena as part of the ongoing probe into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election.

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation has been playing out quietly in the runup to next week’s midterms, honoring longstanding Justice Department policy to steer clear of elections. The subpoena speculation followed a piece in Politico on Wednesday written by a former federal prosecutor.

More: Donald Trump says he will testify before Bob Mueller 'under certain circumstances'

Departing the White House on the way to a campaign rally in Florida, Trump answered simply “no” when pressed by reports about whether Mueller’s team had, in fact, issued a subpoena to Trump.  

Relying on an analysis of court docket entries, the Politico piece suggested Mueller’s under-the-radar approach was a cover for “secretly litigating against President Donald Trump for the right to throw him in the grand jury.”

Trump’s attorneys have also denied the report.

The president’s lawyers and Mueller’s team have been negotiating for months over whether the president will answer questions as part of the probe, and whether he will provide those answers in person or in writing.  

During an interview this week, Trump said he would respond to "some" of Mueller’s questions. 

"I mean it’s ridiculous that I have to do anything because we didn’t do anything," Trump told Fox News. “But we will probably do something, yes, where we’ll respond to some questions.”

A look at former FBI director Robert Mueller
01 / 22
Mueller leaves after briefing members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election on Capitol Hill on June 21, 2017.
02 / 22
Mueller departs after a closed-door meeting with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on June 21, 2017.
03 / 22
Mueller arrives for a court hearing at the Phillip Burton Federal Building in San Francisco on April 21, 2016. He had been overseeing settlement talks with Volkswagen, the U.S. government and private lawyers for the automaker to buy back some of the nearly 600,000 diesel cars that cheat on emissions tests.
04 / 22
James Comey talks with Mueller before he was officially sworn in as FBI director on Sept. 4, 2013.
05 / 22
Mueller jokes with CIA Director John Brennan during his farewell ceremony at the Department of Justice on Aug. 1, 2013, in Washington.
06 / 22
President Barack Obama, followed by Mueller, right, and his choice for Mueller's successor, Comey, left, walks toward the podium in the Rose Garden on June 21, 2013.
07 / 22
Mueller testifies during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on June 19, 2013, where he confirmed that the FBI uses drones for domestic surveillance.
08 / 22
Mueller is sworn in on Capitol Hill on June 13, 2013, prior to testifying before the House Judiciary Committee.
09 / 22
Mueller and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper listen to statements at a Senate Intelligence Committee open hearing on worldwide threats on Jan. 31, 2012.
10 / 22
Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano, Mueller and National Counterterrorism Center Director Matthew Olsen testify on Capitol Hill on Sept. 13, 2011, before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on the terror threat to the U.S.
11 / 22
Clapper speaks with Mueller during the launch of the strategy to combat transnational organized crime at the White House on July 25, 2011.
12 / 22
Mueller speaks at a conference on domestic terrorism on Oct. 6, 2010.
13 / 22
Obama speaks with Mueller during a meeting at FBI headquarters in Washington on April 28, 2009.
14 / 22
Mueller is welcomed on Capitol Hill on March 25, 2009, by Sen. Arlen Specter, ranking Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, prior to testifying before the committee's oversight hearing regarding the FBI.
15 / 22
Mueller and Sen. Patrick Leahy chat ahead of Mueller's testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 17, 2008, on Capitol Hill.
16 / 22
Mueller testifies on Capitol Hill on Feb. 5, 2008, before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on world threats.
17 / 22
Mueller prepares to testify on Capitol Hill on March 27, 2007, before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the FBI.
18 / 22
Mueller answers questions from the media in Charlotte, N.C., on April 24, 2006.
19 / 22
CIA Director Porter Goss, Attorney General Alberto Gonzales and Mueller testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on April 27, 2005.
20 / 22
Mueller and Attorney General John Ashcroft exit a press briefing at the Department of Justice on Oct. 29, 2001.
21 / 22
Mueller is sworn in at the start of his testimony during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on July 30, 2001.
22 / 22
President George W. Bush names Mueller the new director of the FBI at a Rose Garden ceremony on July 5, 2001.
