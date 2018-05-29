WASHINGTON — President Trump hasn't yet officially re-scheduled a summit meeting with North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un, but he and aides acted Monday as if it just a matter of time.

As North Korea dispatched a top official to New York City for agenda talks with Americans, Trump and aides said there are a number of preparatory meetings taking place.

"The United States continues to actively prepare for President Trump’s expected summit with leader Kim in Singapore," said White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders.

Trump, who last week issued a letter canceling a meeting set for June 12 in Singapore, expressed optimism of a re-schedule in a tweet in which he confirmed that a North Korean official was en route to the United States.

“We have put a great team together for our talks with North Korea," Trump tweeted. "Meetings are currently taking place concerning Summit, and more. Kim Young Chol, the Vice Chairman of North Korea, heading now to New York. Solid response to my letter, thank you!”

A former North Korea spy chief, Kim Yong Chol is now a vice chairman of the North Korean ruling party’s central committee. He is scheduled to meet with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to discuss a prospective Trump-Kim meeting, according to Sanders.

Sanders also cited Trump's cancellation letter as a reason that "the North Koreans have been engaging" about a renewed summit.

American and North Korean officials are also meeting in the Demilitarized Zone with South Korea to discuss a meeting agenda. A U.S. advance team is in Singapore, setting up logistics for a meeting.

Also, Sanders said, National Security Adviser John Bolton "has had calls with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts virtually every day, including speaking with his South Korean counterpart this morning. These calls have been ongoing over the last couple of weeks."

Trump, who met last week at the White House with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, has scheduled a talk for June 7 with another key regional leader, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

