Immigrant children walk in a line outside the Homestead Temporary Shelter for unaccompanied minors, a former Job Corps site that now houses them, on June 20, 2018, in Homestead, Florida.

Brynn Anderson, AP

Now that a California judge has ordered the Trump administration to reunite all the migrant families it has separated, government officials must scramble to bring back together all those parents and children who have been scattered around the country.

The logistical challenge alone is massive: There are 2,047 children that must be placed in the same facility as their parents within the next two to four weeks. But U.S. law and a series of court rulings that limit the amount of time minors can be held in detention will further complicate those reunions.

The end result could be the Trump administration being forced to release entire families from custody, even though District Judge Dana Sabraw's ruling only required the government to reunite them. Or, it could force parents to waive their children's rights to be released from detention so the family can stay together – in custody.

Either way, the Trump administration is facing a busy month ahead.

"The U.S. government has such considerable resources that when they prioritize a task, they can do it," said Lee Gelernt, an ACLU attorney who led the lawsuit that led to Sabraw's nationwide injunction. "It's not insurmountable."

Sabraw ruled in favor of two mothers – one from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, one from Brazil – who were separated from their children for months. The judge ruled that the government must stop separating parents from their children, except when officials believe the adult is a danger to the child.

He set out a rigid timeline to establish contact, and quickly reunite, all parents with their children. In doing so, Sabraw bashed the haphazard tactics used by multiple government agencies that have been in charge of detaining immigrants after Attorney General Jeff Sessions established the "zero tolerance" policy that prompted the separations.

"The unfortunate reality is that under the present system migrant children are not accounted for with the same efficiency and accuracy as property," he wrote.

Sabraw ordered the administration to establish "regular communication" between parents and children within 10 days. The government must reunite children under the age of 5 with their parents within 14 days, and all minors within 30 days.

Immigrant families in the spotlight Manuela Candelaria Solano holds her young son at the Juventud 2000 migrant shelter in Tijuana, Mexico on June 20, 2018. 01 / 13 Manuela Candelaria Solano holds her young son at the Juventud 2000 migrant shelter in Tijuana, Mexico on June 20, 2018. 01 / 13

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, locating the children won't be a problem. Secretary Alex Azar testified before a Senate committee on Tuesday that his department can track the location of any minor in its custody "within seconds" using the department's online portal.

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, pointed out that most adult inmates don't have easy access to the Internet, meaning many parents have no idea where their child is being held.

"Suffice it to say, portals are not part of the daily existence of these people," Wyden said.

HHS officials will then have to coordinate with the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Marshals Service, which are responsible for detaining parents in immigration facilities and federal prisons. Those agencies operate a sprawling transportation network of buses and planes, some owned and operated by the government and others privately contracted, that will need to mobilize to ferry parents and children across the country.

The final destination would be family detention centers where those parents and children could stay together. That could also become problematic, since those facilities are already nearing capacity, according to a report last week from NBC News.

Then the Department of Justice which must decide what to do with families once the children reach a 20-day detention limit established by federal law and a series of court rulings. That conundrum stumped immigration lawyers on Wednesday.

Gelernt, the ACLU attorney, said parents could be forced to waive the 20-day limits in order to stay with their children.

"If the parent has a 2-year-old in family detention, on the 19th day, the parent is always free to say, 'The best interest of my child is to stay with me,' " he said. "You may very well see long-term detention."

The other option is that Justice attorneys drop criminal charges of illegal entry against parents and allow the entire family to be released to await civil deportation proceedings. That's the most likely option, according to Andrew Arthur, resident fellow of law and policy at the Center for Immigration Studies, a group that advocates for lower levels of immigration and supports Trump's travel ban.

A former immigration judge, Arthur lamented that the administration may have to drop criminal charges against parents, a move he said would only encourage more migrants to try and illegally enter the country. But he said until Congress reforms the detention laws, or the Trump administration successfully appeals Tuesday's ruling, federal prosecutors may have no other choice.

"The Department of Justice will have to determine what exactly its position will be," Arthur said. "But under a plain reading of the judge's order, the family would have to be released."

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com