This file photo shows federal authorities escorting alleged Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, center, from a plane to a waiting caravan of government SUVs after he was extradited to the U.S. to stand trial on drug conspiracy charges.

U.S. federal law enforcement via AP

NEW YORK – Accused Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán won worldwide fame as a daring leader who twice staged successful breakouts from jails in his home country.

On Tuesday, he begins trying to pull off another escape — to win an acquittal from an American jury weighing evidence that he co-led the world's largest drug cartel and shipped tons of cocaine and other drugs into the United States. Lawyers for both sides will be making their pitch in opening statements before the seven-women and five-man jury in Brooklyn federal court.

Expected to last as long as four months, the trial represents one of the highest-security court proceedings in New York City since the terrorism prosecutions of suspects charged in the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center and a related plot to bomb city landmarks.

The full name of the 61-year-old man at the center of the high-security trial is Joaquin Archivaldo Guzmán Loera. He's dubbed El Chapo, a nickname that means "Shorty" in Mexican Spanish, due to his stocky 5-foot-6-inch stature.

Guzmán is charged with 17 criminal counts, including drug trafficking, conspiring to murder rivals, money laundering and weapons' offenses.

During the early 2000s, he allegedly was a boss of the Sinaloa Cartel, the world's largest drug-trafficking operation, an enterprise that prosecutors allege imported multi-ton quantities of cocaine from South America into the United States.

The cartel also manufactured and shipped similarly vast shipments of heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana across the nation's southern border, the indictment against Guzmán charges.

He and other alleged members of the cartel laundered billions of dollars in U.S. profits generated by the drug trade and sent the money to Mexico in vehicles with hidden compartments and other clandestine means, the indictment charges.

Hitmen called "sicarios" allegedly carried out murders, assaults and torture sessions at the behest of Guzmán and other bosses of the cartel.

Guzmán allegedly maintained his leadership role in the cartel even when he was behind bars in his native country.

Allegedly wielding such wealth, power and intimidation, Guzmán demonstrated he could not be stopped or held for long.

He was captured in Guatemala in 1993 on drug trafficking charges and was extradited to Mexico for prosecution. Guzmán was serving a 20-year sentence in Mexico's maximum-security Puente Grande prison when he allegedly bribed his way to a successful escape in 2001. He was recaptured in Mexico in February 2014.

Guzmán gained international fame the following year when he escaped from Mexico's maximum security Altiplano federal prison via a mile-long underground tunnel that associates dug to the shower in his cell. The tunnel to freedom came complete with an escape motorcycle inside.

The dramatic breakout triggered a worldwide manhunt that ended in January 2016 in a shootout with heavily armed Mexican military forces in Los Mochis, a coastal city in Sinaloa. Guzmán initially managed to escape from a heavily fortified home he had there but was captured a short distance away.

Arely Gómez González, Mexico's attorney general at the time, said the search had drawn just a few valuable clues until Guzmán reached out to actors and producers and began planning a biopic about his exploits. A journey to the rugged Sierra Madre mountains by American actor Sean Penn put investigators near Guzmán's suspected hiding place.

The U.S. Marshal Service and other federal authorities have taken multiple security precautions to ensure there are no more escapes.

Guzmán was brought to New York in January 2017 after a lengthy legal procedure ended with Mexican authorities authorized his extradition to face trial in Brooklyn.

He has been held in solitary confinement in a Manhattan's high-security Metropolitan Correctional Center, where all of his activities are carefully monitored.

The Brooklyn Bridge, which spans the East River between Brooklyn and Manhattan, has been closed to traffic each time that heavily armed federal officials and New York City police transported him from his cell for hearings at the federal courthouse near the Brooklyn Heights and DUMBO neighborhoods.

Federal authorities have taken similar security precautions for both jurors and potential witnesses for Guzmán's trial.

The names and other personal information of the jurors have been kept secret. Federal marshals are scheduled to escort members of the panel to and from the courthouse for each session of the trial.

Prosecutors have closely held the names of their expected witnesses. However, there have been signs that at least one of Guzmán's alleged cartel associates may testify against him and provide an insider's testimony about the cartel's operations.

Vicente Zambada Niebla, a son of alleged cartel boss Ismael Zambada Garcia, pleaded guilty to drug charges last week in Chicago federal court in an agreement with prosecutors.

The agreement requires Zambada Niebla to provide "complete and truthful testimony in any criminal, civil or administrative proceeding."

The tight security surrounding Guzmán has even extended to his family contacts. Last week, the trial judge denied a defense team request to allow Guzmán a brief embrace with his wife, Emma Coronel Aispuro, just before the trial's opening statements.

The denial came months after prosecutors notified the court that Guzmán allegedly had been found in possession of written messages to encourage his wife and relatives to implement a secret communication network.

After conferring with the U.S. Marshals Service, Cogan wrote that he was "constrained to deny" the request because it would run contrary to the special administrative measures federal authorities have imposed.

The security has not pleased Guzmán.

"Due to the rules you authorized, I find it impossible to mount my defense in a case that you yourself said is very complex," he told the judge in a February 2018 letter that was translated from Spanish.

Guzmán also complained in the letter that the security restrictions made it difficult for him to get access to funds needed to pay his attorneys and research needed for the trial.

Guzmán's attorneys include A. Eduardo Balarezo, who represented Alfredo Beltrán Leyva, a Guzmán rival whose family ran a drug trafficking organization. Beltrán Leyva was sentenced to life in federal prison last year.

Also on the defense team is Jeffrey Lichtman, who defended John “Junior” Gotti, son of late Gambino crime family boss John Gotti, in a $25 million securities fraud case in 2005.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kevin McCoy on Twitter: @kmccoynyc

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com