WASHINGTON – Travel groups urged the Trump administration Tuesday to reinforce that the U.S. welcomes legitimate visitors after the Supreme Court upheld a travel ban in a case that disappointed Muslim groups.

Chief Justice John Roberts, in a 5-4 ruling, reversed a series of lower-court decisions that struck down the ban as illegal or unconstitutional. He found that entry restrictions were limited to countries previously designated by Congress or previous administrations as national-security risks.

But Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented by saying a “reasonable observer would conclude that the proclamation was motivated by anti-Muslim animus."

Jonathan Grella, vice president for public affairs at the U.S. Travel Association, urged the Trump administration to make it clear under the court decision that the goal is to keep out bad actors while still welcoming legitimate business and leisure travelers.

"The economic stakes around strong and healthy international travel are too high — and speak too squarely to the president's priorities of growing exports, jobs, and the GDP —for the welcome message not to become a featured part of the administration's calculus,” Grella said.

Lawyers and advocates for the Muslim community called the decision bigoted and compared it to the Dred Scott decision in 1857 that slaves had no standing in federal court and the Korematsu decision in 1944 that upheld Japanese internment camps during World War II.

“This decision is deeply disappointing,” said Gadeir Abbas, an attorney for the Council on American-Islamic Relations. “It will sit alongside these decisions as a shameful expression of inadequacy, a failure to adhere to a Constitution in times of distress.”

Engie Mohsen, public programs manager for the Muslim Public Affairs Council, said the decision put the religious liberty of all Americans at risk.

“If it can happen to Muslims, it can happen to anyone,” Mohsen said.

But President Donald Trump called the decision “a tremendous victory for the American people and the Constitution.”

“In this era of worldwide terrorism and extremist movements bent on harming innocent civilians, we must properly vet those coming into our country,” Trump said. “As long as I am President, I will defend the sovereignty, safety, and security of the American People, and fight for an immigration system that serves the national interests of the United States and its citizens.”

SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS TRUMP TRAVEL BAN. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2018

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that it is the government’s duty to ensure that visitors entering the country won’t harm the American people. The department said it would “continue to faithfully execute our country’s immigration laws and treat everyone we encounter humanely and with professionalism.”

The legal challenge focused on the third of Trump's travel bans, after earlier versions were blocked in various courts. The order restricted travel from eight countries — Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Chad, Venezuela and North Korea. Chad was later removed from the list and Venezuela and North Korea weren't part of the legal challenge.

The restrictions varied but mostly forbid citizens of those countries from emigrating to the U.S. and barred many from visiting to work, study or vacation.

