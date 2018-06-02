Get the tissues ready. Jack, Rebecca, "the Big Three" (Randall, Kevin and Kate) and the whole This Is Us family return Tuesday night after what felt like a long summer, giving fans a deeper dive into the Pearson family in Season 3.

The show will unfurl stories teased in the Season 2 finale, including Kevin's trip to Vietnam with sister-in-law Beth's cousin, Zoe; Toby's deep depression; as well as Randall and grown-up daughter Tess and the family challenges they face in the future, as USA TODAY's Bill Keveney notes.

"The story lines will catch up to all those moments over the course of the year," said executive producer Isaac Aptaker.

Still, that long-sought answer to that question that tormented so many fans for nearly two seasons – how did Jack die? – ensures that some of us will never look at our slow cookers quite the same way again.

If 14 million Americans called in sick following the Super Bowl last February, surely millions more stayed home to grieve and mourn the loss of beloved TV dad Jack Peason.

Jack, the alcoholic with a heart of gold, dies in the episode of This Is Us that followed the big game on NBC. The cause: a smoke-induced heart attack following a house fire sparked by a slow cooker.

Google searches for "Crock Pot death" skyrocketed after an episode teased the fire last month, prompting Crock-Pot to collaborate with the actor who plays Jack, Milo Ventimiglia, to proclaim "#CrockPotIsInnocent."

Thinking of ditching your slow cooker to avoid a fiery, melodramatic death? Don't, say the product testers at Consumer Reports: Just two people suffered injuries from slow cookers fires between 2012 and 2015, the most recent federal data available, and none died.

Ranges claim the most kitchen damage by far, causing 63,784 fires and ending 199 lives, according the data cited from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The countertop appliances that most often caught flame were microwaves (3,084 fires), toaster devices (1,416 fires) and coffee brewers (256 fires), the magazine found. Slow cookers came in with 103 fires.

Consumer Reports advises unplugging small appliances between uses and carefully checking for wear and damage on used or second-hand machines — like the pot with the finicky switch given to the Pearson family on This Is Us. When in doubt, throw it out.

And please, unlike Jack Pearson, keep batteries in your smoke detector.

See the full report at Consumer Reports for more stats and safety tips.

More: Recap: 'This Is Us' (finally) explains exactly how Jack Pearson died

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com