This image captured by NASA shows Hurricane Michael, while still a Category 1 storm, as it moves through the Gulf.

NASA released stunning views of Hurricane Michael from space, as the storm continues its trek toward the Florida panhandle.

On Wednesday morning, the agency's Short-term Prediction and Research Center shared a view of the Category 4 hurricane.

Cameras outside the International Space Station captured video of Michael as the storm continued churning over the Gulf of Mexico.

On Monday, NASA's Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer instrument captured Michael while still a Category 1. The instrument flies aboard NASA’s Aqua satellite.

Michael’s eye was about 90 miles southwest of Panama City, moving north at 13 mph. The storm is expected to make landfall by early afternoon.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter crew reported top sustained winds up to of 145 mph with higher gusts.

