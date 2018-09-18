Save on the best products for work.

Those salespeople love to catch us with a "good deal." But more often than not these sales feature bad products at great prices or good products that aren't actually at their lowest price. Often heading into Amazon's Gold Box deals page can take a lot of guessing and filtering through a lot of fake reviews and exaggerated "sale" prices to find a good deal. We're always on the hunt for a good deal, which is why we track the prices of our favorite products so we know when they're actually at the lowest price, so you can feel good about not getting scammed. Today, we found some great deals on coffee mugs and kitchen knives and some good deals on wireless chargers and robot vacuums.

1. Our favorite travel mug for coffee

The best mug for work and school.

Zojirushi

As part of their Deal of the Day, Zojirushi is offering great prices on some of their best products, including the best travel mug we've ever tested. We loved this mug because it literally keeps your drink warm all day long, easily fits into a cup holder, and comes in a few stylish colors. Right now, you can get it Smoky Blue for the lowest price we've ever seen and Slate Gray for just a few dollars more. It's the perfect container to make that switch to hot coffee and save a few bucks (and the environment!) by not going to a coffee shop each day.

2. Wireless charging pads for your smartphone

Charge your phone sitting down or standing up.

Anker

With the release of the new iPhones, Apple fans are rushing to preorder the latest smartphone. They're high end, flashy, and have wireless charging capabilities, which is pretty nifty. But if you already have the iPhone 8 or X or certain Android phones, you can already take advantage of this function—and you should. Right now, Anker is offering 10% off select wireless chargers with the code "10WIRELESS" and some have additional coupon codes that make it easy to start wireless charging immediately.

3. A Fire tablet for Prime members

Make work and travel a little easier.

Amazon

Tablets are super portable, making them great to do check emails, do school work, or play games on-the-go. Right now, Prime members can get $40 off the Fire HD 10 Tablet, which has a great display and Alexa built-in, making it easier than ever to pause videos and open other apps. This is $10 more than the lowest price we've ever seen for this model and we can expect this price again around Black Friday. But if you've wanted a tablet for work or school for some time now, we still think it's a great buy.

Get the Fire HD 10 Tablet for $109.99 (Save $40)

4. A set of knives for a new kitchen

A colorful set to complete your kitchen

Vremi

Things tend to get lost in the move—like a few decorations, your favorite shirt, and for whatever reason a complete knife set. If you're not looking to spend too much, this colorful, stainless steel set from Vremi is one of the best knife sets we've tested under $100 and will help make your kitchen feel a little more together. They come with hard plastic covers that are ideal for storage and right now, you can get them at their lowest price. They're not the sharpest knives out there, but they make a great set for a basic kitchen.

Get the Vremi 5 Piece Colorful Knife Set for $14.99 (Save $2)

5. A robot vacuum with free accessories

Clean without lifting a finger.

Ecovacs

Does anyone really like vacuuming? Sure it gets your home clean, but it's so tedious to do it every day, just to clean it again tomorrow. Thankfully, robot vacuums exist to do the dirty work for you, so you don't have to. After testing the Ecovacs Deebot N79, we found that it had above average pickup and rarely gets stuck, but it did take a bit of time to clean. Right now, you can get the upgraded Ecovacs Deebot N79S, which has Alexa connectivity and slightly enhanced cleaning, for $30 off if you click the little coupon box below the price tag.

Bonus: You can also get also get the accessory kit for FREE ($34.99 value) after adding the Ecovacs Deebot N79S to your cart with the code "F2TJY5KQ." The kit comes with additional filters and brushes that you'll have to replace over time anyway, so you might as well get them now with the purchase of a new robot vacuum.

