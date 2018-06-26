— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

In the weeks leading up to a major sales event like Black Friday or Amazon Prime Day, we typically see a decline in sales and discounts on popular products. But today is different. We actually found a bunch of fantastic sales on amazing products that are worth buying at full price and exciting to find on sale (or maybe I'm just obsessed with finding a bargain). I'm most excited about the Instant Pot because mine changed my life when I got it last year.

1. Under $100: The always-popular Instant Pot

The popular Instant Pot with even more features.

Instant Pot

Everybody loves the Instant Pot. Since I bought mine last year, I've cooked more meals at home than I have in my life, and pretty much never shut up about how much I love it. So when it goes on sale, I get especially excited to share the news with anyone and everyone who will listen.

This cult favorite kitchen gadget has all the functions of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, and more, meaning you can basically cook anything in it—and fast. Right now, the upgraded Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart is $10 cheaper than we've ever seen, making it even more affordable than the most popular Instant Pot for today only. The Plus has a few extra features like an egg cooker and cake maker and is fitted with a large blue LCD screen for easier use.

Get the Instant Pot DUO Plus 6 Qt 9-in-1 for $89.99 and save $40

2. Under $15: Extra-long lightning cables

Charge your phone and use it too with 10 feet of wiggle room.

Anker

A charging cable that's just to short to use comfortably while charging your phone is not a world-ender, but it is annoying. The best solution, aside from using your phone less and conserving the battery, is to get a cable that gives you more flexibility. Right now, Anker's discounting its 10-foot lightning cables in red, black, gold, and silver, but you'll need to use the code "ANKER454" at checkout.

I've been using these cables for the last few years and I love them. They're powerful enough to fast-charge (with the right adapter), and the braided nylon prevents fraying and splitting. I personally opted for the red cables and couldn't be happier, but the silver, gold, and black are just as nice.

Get the Anker Powerline+ II 10-Foot Lightning Cable for $13.99 (Save $6) with the code "ANKER454"

3. Under $250: The best stand mixer in 6 uncommon colors

Add a new pop of color to your kitchen.

KitchenAid

Whether you've got a wedding coming up or you're just ready to upgrade your baking game, you'll be delighted to know that the ever-popular KitchenAid stand mixer is on sale right now. You can get it for just $210 in a handful of fun colors, including almond, majestic yellow, cobalt blue, tangerine, pistachio, and persimmon. Considering the Artisan mixer usually sells for $300-$400 (depending on the color) this discount has us excited.

Get the KitchenAid Artisan 5-Qt. Stand Mixer for $209.99 (Save $80)

4. Under $25: Custom-fit earbuds that won't fall out

Finally, earbuds that actually fit and don't cost an arm and a leg.

Reviewed

There are few things more frustrating than when your earbuds won't stay put. The worst part is that there's not much you can do but try on pair after pair until you find one that works for your ear shape. But, these earbuds, one of our top favorite pairs, are designed to fit perfectly in your ears every time. The moldable buds can be shaped to the wearer's ears, and this pair is way more affordable that other similar options that can range into the hundreds of dollars, especially at the lowest price we've ever seen.

Get the Decibullz Contour Custom Fit Earbuds for $19.99 (Save $10)

5. Under $25: A comforter with a cult following

Stay comfy all year long.

Utopia Bedding

Sure, you may not think of summer as a good time to buy a comforter, but when the AC is humming away, I bet you'll want something cozy to snuggle up in. Utopia Bedding's hypoallergenic duvet insert blends comfort and affordability, making it one of the most popular comforters on Amazon, as evidenced by its more than 6,000 positive reviews. This is the lowest price we've seen on this comforter in about a year, making it a great time to replace your old blanket.

Get the Utopia Bedding Hypoallergenic Queen Comforter for $23.79 (Save $6)

