It's thrifty Thursday (totally a real thing and not something I just made up) and it's a great day to save money on a lot of cool stuff. I scoured Amazon's deals to find the five best offers you can get today, and there are some really great options. A projector for fun summer nights, a pod espresso maker to start every day on a good foot, a brand-new robot vacuum that's under $200, an air fryer to start taking steps toward a healthier lifestyle, and the best affordable instant camera are all available for great prices.

1. A projector that fits in your pocket for nearly $100 off

Watch TV anywhere. Literally.

Anker

If you've been watching TV in bed on your laptop, or worse, your phone, it might be time to make a change. This portable projector is just the ticket. It's a little bit bigger than a soda can, has a 4-hour play time, and can display Netflix, YouTube and other streaming services on any surface.

It's not 4K, or even 1080p, but it also doesn't cost nearly as much as a regular TV, especially when it's $90 less than usual (for the red model only). And when you can watch TV on your ceiling, or the wall, or even a sheet strung up in your backyard, you won't notice that the picture's not razor sharp. Plus, you can get a free case with the code "CCNEBULA." Just add it to your cart too.

Get the Nebula Capsule in red for $309.99 (Save $90) and get a free case with the code "CCNEBULA"

2. An espresso maker that's cheaper than your Starbucks habit

Stop spending your life's savings at coffee shops.

Nespresso

If you're buying lattes at the coffee shop every day, you're spending $20+ every week for your caffeine fix. That adds up fast, but you could get an espresso maker for $120 ( six weeks worth of daily lattes) to save loads of money without sacrificing your habit. Nespresso's pod espresso makers are like Keurigs on steroids—the drinks actually taste really good! And this one comes with a milk frother than heats and steams your milk for a homemade latte that tastes way better than Starbucks. I like to sprinkle some cinnamon in my milk before I froth it. Try it. It's unreal.

Get the Nespresso Virtuo Espresso and Coffee Maker for $119.99 (Save $80)

3. A super slim robot vacuum for under $200

Eufy's celebrating its newest vacuum with a sale.

Eufy

Eufy has a new robot vacuum, and this is the sleekest one yet. It's under 3 inches tall, but has even more powerful suction than earlier models. We've tested a lot of Eufy robot vacuums, and they always perform well in our robovac obstacle course (yes it's a real thing), so while we're still in process of testing the 11S, we're confident it's a solid piece of machinery. Right now, you can save 15% on this vacuum, which is priced at $220 usually.

Get the Eufy RoboVac 11S for $186.99 (Save $33)

4. A highly rated air fryer for under $55

Skip the oil, save the fried food.

Blusmart

Fried food is delicious, but it's also pretty unhealthy. Enter the air fryer, a solution for the age-old dilemma of how to eat healthy while still enjoying the foods you love. OK so maybe eating French fries and chicken fingers isn't healthy no matter how you cook them, but air fryers are a little bit better at least.

Right now you can get one for around $50 (they typically cost $100 or more). While we haven't tested this one, it's got over 200 great reviews and with today's sale, it's nearly half off and $30 less than our favorite affordable model.

Get the Blusmart Electric Air Fryer for $53.99 (Save $48)

5. The best affordable instant camera at a new low price

Get back to tradition with an instant camera.

Fujifilm

Summer is a time for adventure, and it's also a great opportunity to put your dang phone down for a minute and live your life. But you should still preserve those memories, and what better way than with an instant camera? We've tested all the top models, and the Instax Mini 9 from Fujifilm is the best affordable option you can find. Right now it's even better because the price has dropped to the lowest we've ever seen in months.

Get the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera for $56 (Save $13)

