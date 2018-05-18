Charge your phone anywhere with today's deals

Thankfully it's the weekend! With more free time there are so many things to do—get brunch, settle in with a good book, or go shopping. If you're like me and don't want to leave your bed right away, there's always online shopping that can be done. Amazon has plenty of deals and discounts and if you have Prime you can get some stuff just as fast as it would take to drive to the store (OK, not really, but it's a heck of a lot easier).

1. An affordable smart robot vacuum

"Alexa, tell Deebot to clean."

Vacuuming every day is the worst, but if you want clean floors that's what you've got to do. Or do you? Robot vacuums keep your floors tidy in between deep cleanings, and the Ecovacs Deebot N79S is one of the smartest bots you can buy that won't break the bank. Not only can you get it running with an app on your phone, but you can take your laziness to the next step with its Alexa compatibility. We tested its predecessor, the N79, and found that it got the job done, but took longer than average to finish its cleaning cycle and struggled with high-pile carpet. This updated model can be controlled from any Echo smart speaker or while you're out on the town, and it has improved suction and a longer battery life.

Right now, you can add this robot vacuum to your cleaning family for under $180 with the code "U43X35IY," which is one of the lowest prices we've seen all year. Higher-end robot vacuums from the likes of LG and iRobot can cost well over $600, but this affordable alternative can get the job done at a fraction of the cost.

Get the Ecovacs Deebot N79S for $179.98 and save $70 with the code "U43X35IY"

2. A compact portable charger for juice on-the-go

Stop stressing about your phone dying on you.

Whether you're at a concert or just out and about, running out of phone battery is the worst and can even be dangerous if you've lost your group. Thankfully, this portable charger from Anker is small enough to carry in a purse or pocket and will charge your phone fast with Anker's "PowerIQ" technology. It has enough juice to charge your iPhone 7 up to two times and is four times faster than a computer USB port, making it perfect for a quick boost of power.

Get the Anker Astro Pocket Size Portable Charger for $12.99 and save $4

3. A smart sprinkler system at its lowest price

Let this smart system water your plants for you.

Between running place to place and going on vacation this summer, it can be tough to remember to care for your lawn. But this year, you can be smarter about how you take care of your plants and install a smart sprinkler system. The Rachio 2 controller is the #1 best seller in the automatic irrigation controller category on Amazon and right now it's 25% off. People love this model because you can set up schedules to water your plants, and it also reads the local weather forecasts to adjust the schedule as needed. Bonus: it's easy to install, and if you're not sure how much water to give your plants, you can input what you're growing, your region, and your sun exposure and let Rachio do the rest.

Get the 2nd gen. Rachio WiFi Smart Lawn Sprinkler Controller with 8 zones for $149.99 and save $50

4. The best fast wireless charging pad

Charge fast and wirelessly.

We all need to charge our phones (sometimes multiple times a day), so why not make it easier with a wireless charging pad? This one from Samsung is our favorite fast wireless charging pad because it works for Samsung Galaxy phones and the latest iPhone models and has a rubberized ring that keeps your smartphone from slipping off the pad. The only issue we had is that you need to make sure the wall adapter you use to plug this in also supports fast charging. Right now, it's at the lowest price of the year.

Get the Samsung Fast Charge Wireless Charging Pad for $29.18 and save $7.81

5. A cult-favorite charcoal teeth whitener

Charcoal is quickly becoming one of the hottest natural beauty products. With nearly 18,000 reviews on Amazon and 4.4 out of 5 stars, this charcoal powder is definitely a cult-favorite. Right now, you can try it out for just under $20, the second best price we've ever seen. Supposedly, the charcoal kicks off a process called adsorption that's said to help remove stains from teeth naturally. We're not entirely sure that it will work, but for this sale price, you can give it a shot and see for yourself.

Get the Active Wow Teeth Whitening Charcoal Powder for $19.92 and save $5

