Today's best deals include fun and useful items.

Anker / ISSIKI

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

As you're sipping your coffee (or mimosa, no judgement!), making your to-do lists, and getting ready for a relaxing or productive weekend, I rounded up the best deals on Amazon to streamline your online window shopping. Today, you won't find any mind-blowing "I can't believe that is so cheap" sales. But! There are lots of fantastic discounts on super useful tech accessories right now that can make your life more convenient. There's also a super popular comforter if you love bundling up in the AC, and a well-reviewed chef's knife for $20.

Keep in mind that Amazon Prime Day is coming up soon, so many retailers are holding off on running any big deals until the big sales event. If you don't need any of these things urgently, we suggest adding them to your wish list, downloading the Amazon app, and turning on notifications so you get an alert if/when the items go on sale again.

There are also plenty of other online retailers with a slew of great sales and ways to save for the Fourth of July. Check out the full list here.

1. Under $75: A car charger with Amazon Alexa

Now you can bring Alexa with you on the road!

Anker ROAV

When you have Amazon Alex in your home, you quickly get used to getting things done with just your voice. And now you can bring your virtual assistant into your car with the help of Alexa-enabled car chargers, like this one from Anker's automotive brand, ROAV. Right now, you can get this handy charger/mount combo for 20% off its usual $75 price. It has two high-speed USB ports, and you connect your phone via Bluetooth, AUX-in, Android Auto, or Car Play. And this model comes with a magnetic car mount, so everything can be hands-free.

I love Anker products, but have found that theirs and other third-party Alexa devices tend to be slower to respond than Amazon's proprietary products, especially when they're not connected over WiFi. But if you've got a long road ahead of you, maybe the lag time won't be a problem for you.

Get the ROAV VIVA Car Charger and Mount for $59.99 (Save $14) with the code "VIVAPLUS"

2. Under $25: A popular chef's knife

This Japanese chef's knife is perfect for anyone who wants to cook more at home.

ISSIKI

A dull knife can make food prep a serious hassle, but if you've ever looked into buying a nice chef's knife you know it gets expensive fast. This knife, however, is a great affordable solution. Reviewers say it's a great balance of quality and price, as it has a full tang (the metal runs the length of the handle for added stability) and is super sharp. And at $10 off the usual $30 price, even if it's not as good as a $300 blade, it'll surely be enough for the casual home cook.

Get the ISSIKI Cutlery 8-Inch Chef's Knife for $19.99 (Save $10)

3. Under $15: Extra long and strong Lightning cables

Ten feet is enough to do just about anything while your phone is charging.

Anker

A charging cable that's just to short to use comfortably while charging your phone is not a world-ender, but it is annoying. The best solution, aside from using your phone less and conserving the battery, is to get a cable that gives you more flexibility. Right now, Anker's discounting its 10-foot Lightning cables in red, black, gold, and silver, but you'll need to use the code "ANKER454" at checkout.

I've been using these cables for the last few years and I love them. They're powerful enough to fast-charge (with the right adapter), and the braided nylon prevents fraying and splitting. I personally opted for the red ones and couldn't be happier, but the silver, gold, and black are just as nice.

Get the Anker Powerline+ II 10-Foot Lightning Cable for $13.99 (Save $6) with the code "ANKER454"

4. Under $10: An ultra slim wireless charger

Enjoy the convenience of wireless charging in every room.

RAVPower

Wireless chargers are awesome if your phone can use them, but the best models tend to be on the expensive side. For that, you get faster charging speeds, fans that keep them cool, lights, and other features. But if you're looking to add more convenient charging spots around your home, you don't necessarily need the best of the best. You need something that works and isn't too expensive.

So look no further than this $12 wireless charging pad from RAVPower, which is 30% off right now when you use our exclusive code: "RWVDPC083." We personally love this brand's portable backup chargers, and are confident this charging pad will work just fine, especially for the price. This is a fairly new product, so there aren't too many buyer reviews just yet, but the 50 or so it has are all reliable and glowing. And for under $10, you really won't find a comparable wireless charger.

Get the RAVPower for $8.49 (Save $3.50) with the code "RVWDPC083"

5. Under $25: A cult-favorite comforter

A cozy comforter for the summer.

Utopia

If you need to be cold and swaddled in blankets to sleep comfortably, you know the importance of a good, fluffy comforter. This comforter has over 6,000 reviews and a 4.5 rating on Amazon, and many of our staff have bought and loved it too (including yours truly). Right now you can get it for $5 less than the usual price. The best part is that it's nice enough to use without a duvet cover, keeping it a little lighter for summer.

Get the Utopia Bedding Hypoallergenic Duvet Insert for $24.79 (Save $5)

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com