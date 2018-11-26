MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. – Here at Talking Tech, we love working with gimbals, those camera accessories that smooth our video shots and make them look as if they were filmed with a drone.

So when drone manufacturer DJI in January introduced a new model, the Osmo Mobile, for the then-super-low price of $129, we were excited. But the product didn't live up to our dreams. It was large, bulky and hard to walk around with. And when connected to a mobile phone, the footage had its moments, but it was hard to get many seconds of really clean, steady footage.

Cut to November and DJI is at it again, this time with a more expensive but steadier product. The Osmo Pocket, which we just took for a test run, sells for $349. And in a first for gimbals, it actually really does fit in your pocket (or purse or backpack.)

The Osmo Mobile doesn't have a built-in camera but instead connects to the smartphone camera to capture images. The Pocket, however, has its own higher-resolution camera, with a 1/2.3-inch image sensor, the same size as seen on the Mavic Pro drone. It also has a mechanical, three-axis gimbal to steady the shot, unlike the recent GoPro Hero 7 Black camera, which uses built-in optical stabilization to help eliminate camera shake.

In taking the Osmo Pocket for a spin, my footage was, indeed, steadier than the Osmo Mobile, and I liked the little 1-inch preview screen to navigate my compositions. Better was when I connected my iPhone to the Pocket and was able to use the larger 6-inch preview screen of the smartphone.

So you get the best of both worlds this way. You get to bring the gimbal with you now everywhere you go, since it fits in the pocket and you also get the larger screen of your smartphone, which was also in your pocket. Additionally, by bypassing the smartphone camera, you get the sharper optics and smoother results of the separate Osmo Pocket, which records to a micro SD card.

In our limited, short tests, overall steadiness, believe it or not, was on par with the GoPro, which sells for $399 and easily fits into anyone's pocket, as well.

The Osmo has more software tools available than the GoPro, including some of the features drone users have had fun with, like FaceTrack, which keeps the action on your face even as you move around, and ActiveTrack, which offers the same tools for your body.

The downside for many consumers, however, will be springing for $350 for a gimbal, which is on the high side, but way lower than they used to be. The first gimbal I bought, the original Osmo, cost me $550 just a few years ago. That one was super bulky, could only work if you could connect the internal Wi-Fi (no such issues with the new Osmo) but got a beautiful, steady shot.

The unit will be available beginning Dec. 15.

