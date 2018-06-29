With Pride Month coming to a close, LGBTQ representation in the pop culture we love is getting more attention.

On this week's episode of The Mothership, the geek culture podcast of the USA TODAY Network, we're joined by Mariko Tamaki, the Canadian artist and writer tackling an upcoming X-23 series for Marvel and two 2019 graphic novels: "Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me" and DC’s "Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass."

How successful has the comics business (and pop in culture in general) been in representing the LGBTQ community? What needs to change? Plus, we chat about Mariko's greatest influences and her upcoming comics projects.

Have thoughts about the podcast? Reach out to us on Twitter at @MothershipPod or individually at @klawls, @brettmolina23 or @briantruitt. You can also send an email to mothershippod@usatoday.com.

P.S. If you like what you hear, subscribe to The Mothership for free on Apple Podcasts and leave a review!

Subscribe to The Mothership for free on Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | SoundCloud

The Mothership is USA TODAY's podcast that covers all things nerdy in pop culture. Hosted by tech reporter Brett Molina, film critic Brian Truitt and entertainment writer Kelly Lawler, each week our roundtable of experts dissects the latest in geek culture, from superhero movies to sci-fi TV shows to the latest and greatest video games. We're saving the world from bad comic-book adaptations every Friday on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud and Stitcher.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com