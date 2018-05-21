The pace of worker pay gains will again top the list of things Wall Street will be watching when the February jobs report is released early Friday.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Quick — What are the hottest jobs offering the biggest pay hikes? Web developer? Network engineer?

Yes, but don’t forget cashier, delivery driver and bank teller.

Glassdoor’s ranking of jobs showing the fastest wage gains over the past year includes high-skill positions as well as lower-skill, lower-paying fields where workers are in high demand. Paychecks for some of those jobs have been so low for so long that they’re due for catch-up, says Andrew Chamberlain, chief economist of the job-posting site.

“Today’s strong labor market may be starting to improve pay across the income spectrum,” Chamberlain says.

Here are the 10 jobs with the largest annual pay increases in April:

Three people reviewing papers containing charts at a desk.

Getty Images

Financial Advisor

Median base pay: $55,296

Annual increase: 6.4%

With about 10,000 Baby Boomers a day retiring, financial advisors are a hot commodity.

More Money: McDonald's is being sucked into the movement to ban plastic straws

More Money: How I became a late night talk show host: Jimmy Fallon talks career, family and McCartney

More Money: Ask HR: How to adjust from an office to cubicle; where can a small business find workers?

23. Chase • % of shoppers visiting in April: 11.7% • % of bank visitors in April: 19.9% • # of U.S. stores: 5,130 • Annual revenue: $99.6 billion

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Bank teller

Median base pay: $30,066

Annual increase: 5.5%

Banks have been closing branches and laying off tellers as banking shifts online and to ATMs. But tellers who remain are due for a raise.

Attorney

Median base pay: $101,817

Annual increase: 4.7%

A strong economy is typically good news for attorneys who play key roles in myriad business transactions.

Large black big-rig truck on a highway with background whited out.

Navistar International

Truck Driver

Median base pay: $53,878

Annual increase: 4.5%

A severe nationwide shortage of drivers has driven up wages and led trucking companies to offer sign-on bonuses. Job site Indeed lists truck driver as the occupation with the most postings.

More: Here are the jobs where new graduates are in demand, getting salary hikes

More: Older workers get flexible hours, work-at-home options to keep them from retirement

Delivery driver

Median base pay: $38,955

Annual increase: 4.5%

Amazon’s exponential growth has fueled demand for delivery drivers, which are No. 9 on Indeed’s list of jobs with the most openings.

A software developer works at a laptop with pencil in hand.

The Motley Fool

Web developer

Median base pay: $65,414

Annual increase: 3.9%

An explosion of Web-based applications and services has increased the need for Web developers.

Network engineer

Median base pay: $71,433

Annual increase: 3.6%

The spread of cloud computing and data storage has stoked demand for network engineers.

Getty Images

Cashier

Median base pay: $27,923

Annual increase: 3.4%

Sure, self-serve checkout and the massive shift to online shopping have curtailed the hiring of cashiers. But the population is still growing and new stores are still opening.

Web Designer

Median base pay: $51,875

Annual increase: 3.4%

Web sites have become the public faces of businesses and demand for skillful designers shows no sign of ebbing.

Security officer

Median base pay: $35,321

Annual increase: 3.3%

Many businesses are open 24 hours a day, creating the need for round-the-clock security.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com