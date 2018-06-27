



WASHINGTON – The Florida families who lost children and spouses in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine's Day want to have a civil conversation with America about making schools safer.

To foster that discussion, they said, means they haven't decided yet what exact steps they'll be promoting.

Sad scenes of remembrances at the Parkland amphitheater on Feb. 17, 2018. Crosses have been set up to honor those killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. Credit: Andrew West, The News-Press via USA TODAY Network

Andrew West, The News-Press via USA TODAY Network

While the advocacy group they've started – Stand with Parkland - emphasizes secure campuses, mental health reforms, and "responsible" firearms ownership, they're being careful not to prescribe specific solutions that could trigger the predictable vitriol accompanying gun control debates.

On Feb. 14, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz entered the school with an AR-15-style rifle and began shooting. When he was finally captured, the former Marjory Stoneman Douglas student had killed 17 people and wounded another 17 in one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.

Ryan Petty, whose 14-year-old daughter Alaina Petty died in the massacre, said his biggest fear in the days following the tragedy was that tears would be shed and moments of silence observed but little else because the focus would be on enacting "home-run" measures that have no chance of passing.

"And to honor our loved ones, to make Parkland different, we have to start talking about things that we can agree on and stop talking so much about the things we’re never going to agree on," he said during a USA TODAY interview with other Parkland parents.

Stand with Parkland's approach to seeking common ground is in contrast to some of the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas students, including Emma González and David Hogg, who have become well-recognized activists promoting controversial measures such as a ban on assault weapons.

The parents said they applaud the students for their passion and say their energy is contributing to the search for solutions. But they also hunger for action and think appealing to what Tony Montalto calls the "ideological middle" better serves their aims.

“Clearly what’s in place today has not worked," said Montalto, whose 14-year-old Gina Rose Montalto, was killed. "We’ve seen very little change in this country in the nearly 20 years since Columbine. We’ve watched children die at Sandy Hook. We’ve watched children die in Parkland. And we can’t let this continue."

Florida Gov. Rick Scott signs the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Act in the governor's office at the Florida State Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla., Friday, March 9, 2018. Scott is flanked by victims' parents Gena Hoyer, left, Ryan Petty, second from left, Andrew Pollack, right, and his son Hunter Pollack, second from right.

Mark Wallheiser, AP

What has worked is the pressure the parents and other advocates applied this spring when they convinced the Florida's Republican-controlled legislature and GOP Gov. Rick Scott to pass legislation – in defiance of the National Rifle Association – that raised the age to purchase a rifle from 18 to 21, extended the waiting period for all gun purchases, and banned bump stocks.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act also included provisions to beef up mental health screening and provides money to improve security at school campuses.

“It cannot be overstated, the impact those families and students had,” Rep. Jose Oliva, the Miami Lakes Republican who sponsored the bill told the Miami Herald shortly after Scott signed the bill in March. “Those parents and young people, fresh off a tragedy — in some cases some of them had not buried all of their dead — were already up here in Tallahassee. There was something powerful in that.”

The families also helped successfully push Congress to adopt legislation to offer schools nationwide more security grants and to shore up the reliability of the system used to run background checks to flag potential gun purchaser who are not legally permitted to buy firearms.

"What we’re looking for is the pragmatic middle. And we think we can find lots of common ground," Petty said. "And I’d say we’ve got three pieces of evidence that says it can work.”

Gena Hoyer, whose 15-year-old son Luke was killed, said she hopes Stand with Parkland will be one of the positive legacies from a tragedy that still rocks her constantly.

"We don’t want any family to ever have to go through what we’ve been through and what we still go through every minute of every day," she said. "I wake up every morning hoping it was a dream but reality hits immediately and I know Luke’s never coming back home from school."

More: 'You better get out of here': Accused Parkland shooter told student to run before opening fire

More: Parkland’s Nikolas Cruz made chilling videos before shooting: ‘You’re all going to die’

More: Scorned Parkland school cop Scot Peterson: 'It was my job, and I didn't find him'





Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com