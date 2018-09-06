The enchanting walled city of Dubrovnik, Croatia Dubrovnik, Croatia. 01 / 40 Dubrovnik, Croatia. 01 / 40

Widely known as the "Pearl of the Adriatic," the city of Dubrovnik is Croatia’s top tourist destination. The city, founded in the 7th century, combines seaside splendor with a rich and colorful history. Thick walls, first built in the 10th century and modified over the years, encircle the old heart of Dubrovnik and are high on the list of must-see attractions. Although Dubrovnik was devastated by artillery fire during the violent breakup of Yugoslavia in the early 1990s, the city has since rebounded to resume its place as one of the most picturesque resort destinations on the Adriatic coastline. Take a tour with the slideshow above.

