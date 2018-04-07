The brands, hotel rooms of Choice Hotels, by the numbers Cambria Hotels and Suites is Choice Hotels' upscale brand. This is a guestroom at the Cambria Hotel Downtown Dallas. 01 / 20 Cambria Hotels and Suites is Choice Hotels' upscale brand. This is a guestroom at the Cambria Hotel Downtown Dallas. 01 / 20

MainStay Suites is an extended stay brand.

Choice Hotels began in 1939 as a marketing cooperative formed by seven Florida motor court owners.

The company first operated as Quality Courts United, with owners referring business to each other and agreeing to common service standards. They called themselves the first hotel chain.

The arrangement led to many innovations such as wall-to-wall carpeting, daily change of linen, in-room telephones, and 24-hour desk service.

In 1963, Quality Courts transitioned from a non-profit organization to a for-profit corporation. It changed its name to Quality Courts Motels, Inc.

The company moved its headquarters to Maryland.

By 1969, Quality Courts' membership reached more than 24,000 rooms. The organization expanded to Europe and Canada. They started offering 24-hour, toll-free central reservations.

To reflect its global reach, the company changed its name to Quality Inns International.

By 1981, it segmented into three brands: the luxury Quality Royale, the moderately priced Quality Inn, and the budget Comfort Inn. The company then branched out to Europe and eventually to other destinations overseas.

More brands were created after that and the company became Choice Hotels International.

Choice began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in 1996 and has been growing ever since, with 11 brands now. It recently purchased the WoodSpring Suites extended day brand.

The company also has developed the Choice Privileges Loyalty Program, with more than 15 million members.

From a humble company, it has become one of the largest hotel chains in the world.

Here’s a look at their numbers as of March 31, 2018, and for photos of each brand, take a look above:

Headquarters: Rockville, Md.

CEO: Patrick Pacious

Locations: More than 40 countries and territories

Number of hotels: 6,853

Number of rooms: 554,320

Frequent guest program: Choice Privileges Loyalty Program

Number of brands: 11

Brands by the numbers (number of properties and rooms):

Ascend, 215 and 19,662

Cambria, 37 and 5,301

Comfort, 2,139 and 171,644

Sleep Inn, 404 and 29,628

Quality, 1,894 and157,681

Clarion, 295 and 41,925

MainStay Suites, 60 and 4,312

WoodSpring, 241 and 28,909

Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, 61 and 6,658

Econo Lodge, 900 and 53,838

Rodeway, 607 and 34,762

